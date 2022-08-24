DJ Chetas and KING create indelible experiences at Mantis Dubai

August 24: Mantis Nightclub in DIFC Dubai is famous for creating unforgettable clubbing experiences. Living up to its reputation, Mantis created two memorable evenings with two popular names in the entertainment industry – DJ Chetas and KING. On August 13, KING performed live for the first time in Dubai. The second evening on August 20 was a live performance by DJ Chetas.

In recent years, Mantis has carved a name in the upscale nightclubbing scene in Dubai. It is owned by Mr. Kishan Chaudhary, Mr. Harsh Agrawal and Mr. Yatin Kukreja. The club is popular for inviting trending performers and artists to offer curated experiences to club-goers. Mantis has managed to embody the elegance and free-spirited energy that defines Dubai.

On August 13, the Spotify sensation KING mesmerized the crowd with some of his popular songs, including Tu Aake Dekhle, Ektarfa, Sinner, Ilzaam, Baazi, and many others. The performance also featured DJ Chirag Dubai, DJ Emwee, and DJ Zaan.

The next week, on August 20, famous Indian music composer and DJ Chetas Shah, popular for his foot-tapping Bollywood mashups and the official DJ of Kolkata Knight Riders, got the crowd grooving to some unique beats. He played the recreated versions of songs like Akdi Pakdi, Jab Koi Baat, Suda Khara Khara, and a range of mashups based on the crowd’s mood.

At the end of the second event, Mr. Kishan Chowdhary, the co-owner of the club, said, “At Mantis, we strive to create musical evenings that etch themselves in the memory of our patrons. Dj Chetas and KING offered Dubai partygoers an evening to remember. With foot-tapping music, lip-smacking food, and infectious energy, these evenings will be remembered for a long time to come.”

Mantis Dubai has planned a series of events for the rest of the year, and the club has become synonymous with live performances and memorable evenings. Mantis is becoming the go-to name for its atmosphere, music, and good food in the high-octane Dubai nightlife.

