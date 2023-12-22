DMB Unveils a Delectable Transformation of Kaju Katli (first of its kind) at WMNC 2023, Kolkata

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 22: Jaipur-based Doodh Misthan Bhandar (now DMB Sweets) marked a significant chapter in its culinary journey at the WMNC 2023 Kolkata platform with the launch of its innovative Chocolate Kaju Katli bar. From its humble beginnings in dairy farming back in 1950, DMB has grown into a renowned name, crafting a diverse range of pure desi milk products such as curd, ghee, khoya, and chhena.

In 1965, Started retailing of milk from own store, later the company expanded its horizons into sweets retailing, earning acclaim for its commitment to hygiene and the quality of its confections. The year 1999 saw DMB venture into the realm of fast food, further diversifying its portfolio. Over nearly six decades, the small dairy business in Jaipur has transformed into a highly successful sweets manufacturer and retailer, leaving an indelible mark on the culinary landscape of Jaipur.

The launch of the Chocolate Kaju Katli bar at WMNC serves as a pivotal moment for DMB, allowing them to showcase their commitment to innovation. Rahul Sharma, the Managing Director of DMB Sweets Pvt Ltd, highlighted their track record of pioneering ideas, citing last year's introduction of Malpua with a remarkable shelf life of 180 days. This year, at the same prestigious event, the Jaipur Research and Development team unveiled the revamped Kaju Katli, introducing new flavors - "Chocolate" and "Milky." Sharma emphasized that this launch aligns with the "Vocal for Local" initiative, promoting the "Made in India" concept. He expressed the company's ambition to transform traditional Indian mithai by infusing it with the essence of Western chocolate, with plans for an international launch.

Firoz H. Naqvi, Director of FSNM and organizer of WMNC underscored the event's purpose to support enterprises of all scales. Naqvi welcomed the introduction of new products at WMNC, emphasizing the unparalleled exposure it provides on a national scale, with over 300 stalls and a footfall of nearly 30,000 during the 3-day extravaganza. As DMB embarks on this exciting culinary journey, the Chocolate Kaju Katli bar promises to captivate taste buds and contribute to the rich tapestry of Indian sweets, bridging the gap between tradition and innovation on an international stage.

