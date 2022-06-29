DocBoyz is taking doorstep banking to the next level

DocBoyz, a Phygital Fintech platform, is taking doorstep banking to the next level through its gamut of services to banks and financial institutions.

Country's first Phygital fintech company working with banks, non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs), fintech, and insurance companies, DocBoyz provides a host of unique and innovative services that help in making doorstep banking smooth and efficient.

"We have pioneered doorstep banking," said Raja Roy, Co-Founder and COO of DocBoyz. "We offer complete logistics solutions for doorstep banking, both online and offline. During customer onboarding, we provide customer verification service, agreement signing and collection, biometric verification, and much more."

As per RBI guidelines, Re-KYC has become mandatory for every customer who avails of financial services. Docboyz offers doorstep KYC collection and validation.

As a part of its doorstep banking services, DocBoyz also offers cheque collection and deposit for the people who cannot visit the bank branch for one reason or another. The company's representatives visit customers' places to collect other financial instruments such as NACH, etc., in cases where customers are not well versed in using the digital medium for payments.

The unavailability of a trained workforce, especially in semi-urban and rural areas, is a key challenge financial institutions face in taking banking customers' doorstep.

"Last-mile work is the biggest impediment for financial firms. There are also concerns over data fraud and data leakage since the available manpower is not tech-savvy or sensitive about the protection of customer data. The high cost of training and hiring manpower is also a challenge and restricts financial institutions from expanding, indirectly slowing down doorstep banking expansion. Our services are the answer to these challenges," explained Roy.

"Supported by our digitally empowered pan-India network of fintech correspondents, our services are empowering banks and financial institutions with faster collection and processing of documents related to various services. Institutions are saving operational costs up to 40 per cent and being able to focus more on their core banking functions," said Roy further.

Docboyz was established in November 2018, and after just over three years, it is catering to several clients, including large institutions such as Axis Bank, CSB Bank, Suryoday Bank, Flexi Loan, Fullerton, and Loantap. The platform is now present in close to 600 locations in 24 states and union territories and has a network of more than 11,000 fintech correspondents. Going ahead, it wants to take doorstep banking in every pin code of the country.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor