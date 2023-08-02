Doceree collaborates with global marketing experts in an industry-first talk show ‘The Next Marketing with HJ’

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], August 2: Doceree, the leading global platform for HCP programmatic marketing, today launches the first season of its brand-new talk show- ‘The Next Marketing with HJ’, a refreshing knowledge-first series for potential and practising pharma marketers. Demystifying the global best practices in healthcare marketing, Doceree aims to provide informative and engaging content to the young marketers in the most candid and intelligible form.

The launch of The Next Marketing with HJ series coincides with the rise of unprecedented innovation and competition in the marketing world today. As new-age marketers strive each day to achieve the most from their sought-after and captivating marketing campaigns, the show arrives just in time to provide them with the secrets of successful marketing.

Released today on Doceree’s YouTube channel, The Next Marketing with HJ features Harshit Jain MD as the show host, fostering dialogue and knowledge-exchange with global experts who share exceptional insights and experiences from their marketing journeys, engaging in compelling discussions that can potentially captivate young audience and provide a holistic view of the multi-faceted advertising and pharma marketing industry.

Harshit Jain being a healthcare innovator himself, has been actively driving transformation across the globe with his life-changing, creative and sustainable marketing ideas. He is a celebrated global marketer, an inspiring entrepreneur, an international speaker, and a published author who recently launched his book ‘The Next Marketing-To Healthcare Professionals’. Harshit’s passion for going beyond the creative thresholds and redefining marketing campaigns to augment global healthcare outcomes, makes him the perfect host for the show.

Speaking on the launch of the show, Harshit Jain says, “Being interviewed multiple times myself, it fills me with excitement to now sit on the other side. I am extremely excited to exchange experiences with some of the most skilful and seasoned personalities from the healthcare and marketing ecosystem. The brand-new knowledge-exchange series not only promises to deliver empowering conversations around pharmaceutical marketing, but also narrates some extremely interesting untold stories that marketers can relate with and gain greatly from.”

As renowned marketing stalwarts from across the world grace the show, Harjot Singh, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup, talks about his experience of being on the show and says, “Shows like this expand our understanding of the industry and provide a unique perspective. I have really enjoyed being part of it.”

Another expert Ritesh Patel, Senior Partner-Global Digital Health, FINN Partners expresses, “My interaction with Harshit is not only refreshing in terms of knowledge sharing but also insightful for those who want to have an in-depth understanding of pharmaceutical marketing”.

With an interesting content paletteranging from Creative Innovation in marketing to Digital Literacy and the use of Data & Analytics in advertising, to adoption of Point-of-Care Messaging and Omni-channel Marketing—the show brings to light some new-age tips and tricks for marketers from experts like Nancy Phelan, Omnichannel Activation Lead, Indegene, George C.D Griffith, Executive Vice President-Omnichannel Strategy, Relevate Health, among others.

The first episode of the show, featuring Harjot Singh, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup, disentangles the dichotomy between ‘Magic & Maths’ and further reveals the value of ‘authenticity’ for brands to stay relevant in today’s digital age. The show takes some hilarious twists with the guest sharing funny anecdotes about his marketing journey, thereby giving the marketers of today an opportunity to witness the industry from an unfiltered lens.

Episode 1 I The Next Marketing With HJ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frJ4y4CfaNs

Show Teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARXWFOu4y64&ab_channel=Doceree

Harshit Jain MD:

A marketer, an entrepreneur, and a doctor- Harshit Jain MD, has been working towards introducing creative and innovative ways for pharmaceutical brands to reach Healthcare Professionals globally through his venture Doceree, and has established himself as a successful storyteller and change-maker through creative campaigns- The Immunity Charm, Noon Assembly, Blouse Door, etc.

Opening doors into a new world marketing, Jain recently authored a book ‘The Next Marketing-To Healthcare Professionals’ on Point-of-Care Marketing, and is now ready to build a new home for industry best learnings and conversations on the Future of Marketing through his show- ‘The Next Marketing with HJ.’

Doceree:

Doceree is a global platform building unprecedented solutions for healthcare professional (HCP) programmatic marketing with proprietary data tools. It facilitates messaging between life sciences brands and HCPs through an extensive global network of digital endemic and point-of-care platforms to programmatically deliver personalized communications to HCPs and transparent marketing campaign metrics at scale.

To learn more, visit www.doceree.com

