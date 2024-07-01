Doctor’s Day 2024: Best Health Experts’ Advice for Taking Care of Your Health

New Delhi (India), July 1: On Doctor’s Day 2024, we celebrate the invaluable contributions of medical professionals who dedicate their lives to enhancing our health and well-being. This year, amidst ongoing global challenges, their expertise and guidance are more vital than ever. From combating pandemics to advancing personalized medicine, doctors continue to innovate and inspire hope. In this special article, we bring you insights from leading experts across various fields of medicine. Their advice encompasses preventive care, emerging treatments, mental health strategies, and navigating healthcare in a rapidly evolving world. Join us as we honor these dedicated professionals and glean valuable insights to empower your health journey.

Dr. D. S. K. Sahitya, MBBS ( CMC Vellore) – Gold Medalist, MD Pediatrics, DM – Clinical Hematology, Visakhapatnam

Preventing anemia among Indian women is critical given its widespread impact on health and well-being. Anemia, often stemming from iron deficiency but also linked to deficiencies in vitamin B12 and folic acid, manifests through symptoms like fatigue and weakness. To combat this, a multifaceted approach is essential. Dietary strategies include increasing consumption of iron-rich foods such as spinach, lentils, and lean meats, alongside enhancing iron absorption with vitamin C-rich sources like citrus fruits. Lifestyle adjustments, like regular health check-ups and managing menstrual health, are crucial. Educational efforts are also pivotal, ensuring women understand the importance of nutrition and early intervention. Government and community initiatives like the National Iron Plus Initiative (NIPI) and food fortification programs are instrumental in supplementing efforts. By promoting collaboration among individuals, communities, and governmental bodies, we can effectively reduce the prevalence of anemia. This not only improves individual health but also contributes to the broader socio-economic advancement of the nation. Prioritizing anemia prevention will undoubtedly pave the way for healthier futures and a stronger society where women can thrive without the burden of this preventable health condition.

Dr. Shekar M G, Ms gen, Mch uro, DNB, MRCS Ed, FICS Uro, DLS, FCN, FSM, FICRS, FMAS, MNAMS, FIMSA, FALS, FIAGES, Consultant Urologist Andrologist laparoscopic robotic and transplant surgeon, Chennai

On this Doctor's Day, I am Dr. M G SHEKAR, consultant Urologist, Urooncologist and Renal Transplant surgeon, here to share some vital advice for a healthier life. Firstly, let me reinforce that it is everyone's responsibility to keep themselves healthy not only for their own but for the well-being of their dependability. Regular check-ups and early detection are key to preventing serious illnesses. I advise everyone if feasible to have the medical insurance for the whole family. Let's embrace a lifestyle that promotes health. Balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and mental well-being. whenever when indulging in any activities or food intake just raise your consciousness to ask if is it necessary. Is it healthy? Is it Peaceful? Finally, on Kidney health, I wish to reinforce maintaining adequate hydration with proper sleeping rhythm, proper counselling of children to avoid postponing urination and maintain private parts hygiene, to avoiding over-the-counter use of medicines pain killers without proper medical advice to avoid kidney damage. May all the blessings be.

Dr. Shalabh Agrawal, MBBS, MS, DNB, Consultant Urology & Andrology -C K Birla Hospital, Gurugram

Urine problems are common in the elderly. The problems are not only physical but often cause severe mental and social distress as well. On the occasion of doctor's day, I would urge everyone to take timely consultation and treatment for their urinary problems. Most of the time they can be treated easily with some medicines and lifestyle changes. If left unattended they can lead to serious complications that become increasingly difficult to manage. For healthy kidneys take about six to eight glasses of water in a day, reduce salt intake in diet, avoid alcohol and smoking and have a balanced diet. Please don't shy away from discussing your problems with your doctor and follow their advice On this day we pause to honour the silent battles and victories in healthcare. I pay my respect to my peers who have devoted their lives to the betterment of humanity. Stay healthy. Live Long.

Dr. Parag Gulhane, MBBS, MS, DNB Urology, Dr Gulhane's Urology & Dental Clinic, Hasapsar, Pune

Tips for healthy Kidneys: Adequate water intake of 3-4 litres per day, decrease salt intake to less than 1.5 Gm per day, Limit animal fat intake, consume low-fat dairy products, Avoid preserved and packed food. Eat foods made from whole grains such as wheat, brown rice, oats, and corn every day. Substitute brown rice for white rice for home-cooked meals and while dining out. Choose foods low in saturated fats, trans fat, cholesterol, sodium and added sugars. Eating whole fruits rather than juices. Limit alcohol, quit smoking. Weight reduction target BMI 20-22, adequate 7-8 hrs sleep, exercise 30 minutes a day, diabetes and BP control, treat high cholesterol, practice yoga or meditation. Regular urine and blood tests every 6 months or as advised by your physician.

Dr. Ravi Nagar, MBBS, MS (General Surgery), DNB (Urology), Indore

A good life is granted to everyone, but it is not always the healthiest. For decades, we have made a commitment to the welfare of every patient have encompassed medical expertise and have striven for the relentless pursuit of better urological health. In the human body, perhaps the part we neglect and undermine the most is the urinary system. This leads to a plethora of urinary tract infections, kidney stones, bladder control problems, and prostate problems that might prove fatal. Urology has made great strides in terms of treatment, medication and doctor expertise when it comes to triumphing these disorders. So this Doctor’s Day, let us as healthcare professionals, continue our legacy of battling urology diseases by following these easy steps. Incorporating Good lifestyle/ exercises in your life, maintaining a healthy diet including having a low salt intake, consuming plenty of water and liquids daily and most importantly, seeking an appointment with a professional with the first recognition of symptoms. Join us as we celebrate our unwavering dedication and victory over urological diseases and continue safeguarding the well-being of our patients.

Dr. Madan Mohan Jha, MD (Physician), MS (General Surgeon), FMAS, General & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Western UP.

On Doctors’ Day 2024, Dr. Madan Mohan Jha, a seasoned General & Laparoscopic Surgeon, delivers a vital message: prioritize health through regular check-ups and preventive care. Highlighting the pivotal role of early detection in treatment success, Dr. Jha stresses the importance of staying proactive and well-informed about personal health. He encourages embracing a healthier lifestyle through small, daily steps, underscoring their cumulative impact on overall well-being. As we celebrate Doctors’ Day, Dr. Jha calls on everyone to commemorate by renewing their commitment to health. By taking proactive measures and staying vigilant, individuals can ensure they are on the path to longevity and vitality. Dr. Jha’s advice resonates with the spirit of Doctors’ Day, celebrating the dedication and guidance of healthcare professionals in safeguarding and promoting good health for all.

Dr. Jamal Akhtar Azmi, MBBS, MS, MCH (Urology), Consultant Urologist and Uro Oncosurgeon – Saifee Hospital, Wockhardth Hospital & Breachandy Hospital, Mumbai

“Advancements in cancer treatment have been remarkable, particularly with the integration of modern technology and innovative techniques,” says Dr. Jamal Akhtar, a renowned urologist from Mumbai. “One of the most promising developments is the use of precision medicine, which tailors treatment based on the genetic profile of both the patient and the tumor. This personalized approach enhances the effectiveness of therapies and minimizes side effects. Another significant innovation is the use of robotic surgery, which offers greater precision, reduced recovery times, and less postoperative pain. Techniques such as immunotherapy, which harnesses the body’s immune system to fight cancer, and targeted therapy, which specifically attacks cancer cells, are revolutionizing outcomes for patients. The continuous evolution of these technologies not only improves survival rates but also enhances the quality of life for cancer patients. As healthcare professionals, we must stay abreast of these advancements to provide the best possible care.”

Dr. S. Hussain, MBBS,MRCP ( UK ), Consultant Physician and Diabetologist, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at Rahma Emergency Hospital, Siwan, Bihar, I am ex-Senior Resident Fortis Escort Heart Institute, New Delhi

On this Doctor's Day, I am Dr. S. Hussain, a consultant physician and Diabetologist, here to share some vital advice for a healthier life. Firstly, let's commit to health promotions and awareness. By staying informed about health risks and preventive measures, we can take charge of our well-being. Regular check-ups and early detection are key to preventing serious illnesses. Secondly, let's take a moment to respect and appreciate our doctors. They are our front-line heroes, dedicating their lives to our health. Their expertise and relentless service, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, deserve our deepest gratitude. Finally, let's embrace a lifestyle that promotes health. Balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and mental well-being are the pillars of a healthy life. Small, consistent changes can lead to significant improvements in our health. Remember, good health is a shared responsibility. Let's work together to create a healthier future.

Dr. Praveen Pushkar, MBBS MS MCh (Edinburgh), DNB (Urology), MRCS (Edinburgh), FAIS DipMIS (Germany), Urology & Kidney Transplantation, Senior Consultant, Medicant Hospital & Research Centre, Bokaro

The field of cancer treatment has seen transformative advancements due to modern technology and innovative approaches,” states Dr. Praveen Pushkar, a renowned urologist from Bokaro. “Techniques such as minimally invasive surgery, including laparoscopic and robotic-assisted procedures, have significantly improved patient outcomes. These methods offer greater precision, less postoperative pain, and quicker recovery times. Moreover, the advent of advanced imaging technologies allows for more accurate detection and staging of cancers, which is crucial for effective treatment planning. Innovations like proton therapy and stereotactic radiosurgery provide targeted treatments that minimize damage to surrounding healthy tissues, thereby reducing side effects. Immunotherapy and targeted molecular therapies are also at the forefront, offering new hope for patients with advanced cancers. These treatments harness the body’s own immune system and target specific cancer cell markers, leading to more personalized and effective treatment plans. Our goal is to continue integrating these cutting-edge technologies to enhance patient care and improve survival rates.

Dr. Priyam Bhatt, MBBS, MD Medicine & Clinical Cardiologist, (Jawaharlal Nehru University Belgaum)

Keep Active- “Staying active is the most important thing you can do for your health,” says Dr Priyam Bhatt MD MEDICINE, CLINICAL CARDIOLOGIST resident at JNMU BELGAUM, Regular physical exercise helps to improve circulation and prevent inflammation. Not to mention that staying active can help protect against heart disease or a possible heart attack by helping to lower your blood pressure and balance blood sugar and blood triglyceride levels. Quit smoking – Smoking damages the inner lining of your blood vessels, putting you at a greater risk of developing heart disease. When your doctor tells you to quit, that means completely. An occasional cigarette or using a vape pen is still equally bad for your heart health in the long run. Talk to your doctor about all your risk factors, Sometimes your medical history can point to other factors that put you at increased risk for heart problems. That could include – Diabetes, Obesity, High blood pressure, Pregnancy complications, Family history of heart disease or heart failure, Talk with your doctor to learn about ways you can improve your heart health. And remember – take their advice!

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor