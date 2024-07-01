Doctor’s Day Special: Expert’s Insights on Innovation & Modern Technology in Cancer Treatment

New Delhi (India), July 1: As we celebrate Doctor’s Day, we delve into the remarkable advancements shaping the landscape of cancer treatment. From cutting-edge diagnostic tools to personalized therapies, innovation and modern technology are revolutionizing the fight against this complex disease. Today, we hear from leading experts who share their invaluable insights on these ground-breaking advancements, offering hope and a glimpse into the future of cancer care.

Dr. A. Venugopal – MD (General Medicine), DM (Medical Oncology), MRCP – SCE Medical Oncology (UK), ECMO (Switzerland) – Clinical Director & HOD at Pi Health Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad

On this Doctor’s Day, Dr. Venugopal Arroju, Clinical Director & HOD at Pi Health Cancer Hospital – Hyderabad, shares insights into the advancements and modern technology transforming cancer treatment. “Recent innovations in oncology have profoundly enhanced our ability to combat various types of cancer,” explains Dr. Venugopal. He emphasizes the pivotal role of precision medicine, utilizing genetic profiling to tailor personalized treatment strategies.” Technological advancements like targeted therapy, and immunotherapy are revolutionizing cancer care, offering patients more effective and less invasive treatment options,” he elaborates. Dr. Venugopal underscores the critical importance of early detection in improving treatment outcomes and patient survival rates. “Timely diagnosis enables prompt interventions that can significantly impact disease progression,” he notes. Beyond medical interventions, Dr. Venugopal advocates for comprehensive patient-centred care, addressing not only physical health but also the emotional and psychological well-being of patients and their families.

Dr. Anusha K S, MBBS, DGO, DNB, LCC, FMAS (Fellowship in Minimal Access Surgery) Senior Consultant and Head, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, South Mark Clinic, ISRO layout & Zymus Hospital Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru

Modern technology is playing a pivotal role in advancing gynecological cancer treatment, leading to significant improvements in patient care and outcomes. The use of genetic and molecular profiling is enabling personalized treatment plans that target the specific genetic alterations in each patient's cancer, improving the effectiveness of therapies. Robotic-assisted surgeries provide minimally invasive options that enhance surgical precision and reduce recovery times. Innovations in immunotherapy and targeted therapies are offering new, effective treatments for advanced and recurrent cancers, improving survival rates and quality of life. High-resolution imaging techniques are improving the accuracy of cancer detection and staging, crucial for effective treatment planning. Additionally, the application of artificial intelligence in clinical practice is optimizing treatment decisions and predicting patient outcomes, ensuring that each patient receives the most appropriate care. These advancements are transforming gynecological oncology, offering new hope and better outcomes for patients.

Dr. Atish Bakane, MBBS, DCH, DNB (Pediatrics), FNB, FIAP (Ped Hemato-Oncology and BMT ), Nagpur

Recent innovations in cancer treatment are transforming patient care with advancements across various fronts:

Immunotherapy

Checkpoint Inhibitors: Drugs such as pembrolizumab and nivolumab boost the immune system’s ability to target cancer cells, proving effective in melanoma, lung cancer, and kidney cancer.

CAR-T Therapy: This technique modifies T cells to attack cancer cells, showing promising results in certain leukemias and lymphomas.

Precision Medicine

Targeted Therapies: Drugs like trastuzumab and imatinib target specific genetic mutations, improving outcomes in HER2-positive breast cancer and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

Advanced Radiation Therapy

Proton Therapy and SRS: These methods deliver precise radiation doses, minimizing damage to healthy tissue while effectively treating localized tumors.

AI and Big Data

AI enhances diagnostic accuracy and personalizes treatment plans by analyzing extensive datasets.

Liquid Biopsies

Non-invasive detection of cancer-related mutations aids in early diagnosis and treatment monitoring.

Oncolytic Viruses

Viruses such as T-VEC selectively kill cancer cells and stimulate immune responses.

Nanotechnology

Delivery of chemotherapy directly to cancer cells reduces side effects.

Personalized Vaccines

Tailored vaccines based on individual tumor profiles enhance immune responses.

CRISPR

Gene editing techniques hold the potential for disabling cancer-causing genes.

These innovations offer new hope and significantly improve outcomes for cancer patients by leveraging cutting-edge technology and personalized approaches.

Dr. Bharat Ashok Vaswani, MD (General Medicine), DM (Medical Oncology), MRCP-UK (Medical Oncologist), ECMO, PDCR, Senior Medical Oncologist & Hematologist – Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad

Recent advancements in cancer treatment, driven by innovation and modern technology, have transformed cancer diagnosis and management. These breakthroughs have significantly enhanced patient outcomes and quality of life.

1. Precision medicine: Precision medicine utilizes genetic information to customize treatment, optimizing effectiveness and minimizing side effects for better outcomes.

2. Immunotherapy: Immunotherapy uses the body’s immune system to combat cancer, yielding promising results in melanoma, lung cancer, and some leukemias.

3. Targeted therapy: Targeted therapy uses drugs to pinpoint and attack cancer cells while sparing healthy ones, effectively treating cancers like breast cancer and leukemia.

4. Artificial intelligence: Artificial intelligence (AI) aids cancer care by detecting cancer early, planning treatments, and monitoring progression. AI algorithms analyze vast data sets to uncover patterns that may elude human doctors.

5. Liquid biopsies: Liquid biopsies detect cancer non-invasively by analyzing blood for tumor cells, DNA, and biomarkers, offering insights into cancer status and treatment response.

The integration of innovation and modern technology in cancer treatment has markedly improved patient outcomes. Ongoing research promises further breakthroughs in cancer treatment in the future.

Dr. Dipendra Singh, BHMS, MD, Homeopathy, Lucknow

Dr. Dipendra Singh, a young visionary and a highly respected doctor, under the guidance and capable direction of his father Dr Devendra Singh is proceeding with Cancer Treatment through Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic medicine and has effectively added to his credit the successful treatment of thousands of patients. With an experience of almost 15 years in medical oncology,

Dr. Dipendra Singh is one of the best oncologists in India. He has clinics in Lucknow, Delhi and Mumbai. A leading Homoeopath who is leading Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic to international fame and reputation by curing dreaded disease Cancer by the principles of Homoeopathy. He has extensive experience in treating prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, lymphomas, multiple myeloma, Glioma, stomach cancer, pancreas cancer, rectum cancer and bone cancer. He represents modern and scientific face of Homoeopathy medicine and has contributed significantly towards the development and research of cancer treatment becoming one of the best oncologists today.

Dr. Gunjesh Kumar Singh – MBBS, MD, DM, Medical Oncology (Tata Memorial Hospital Mumbai), ESMO Certified Medical Oncologist, Consultant & HOD at Bhagwaan Mahavir Medica Super Speciality Hospital, Ranchi

On Doctor’s Day, Dr. Gunjesh Kumar Singh, Consultant & HOD at Bhagwaan Mahavir Medica Super Speciality Hospital, Ranchi, underscores the transformative impact of innovations and modern technology in cancer treatment. Immunotherapy, including checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-T cell therapy, harnesses the immune system to combat cancer effectively. Targeted therapies, tailored to specific molecular targets, minimize side effects compared to traditional chemotherapy. Precision medicine, guided by genomics and molecular profiling, customizes treatment plans for individual patients, optimizing efficacy. Minimally invasive surgeries like laparoscopy and robotic techniques reduce recovery times and improve patient outcomes. Liquid biopsies offer non-invasive cancer detection and treatment monitoring through blood samples. Advanced radiation therapies such as IMRT, SBRT, and proton therapy deliver precise doses while sparing healthy tissue, enhancing treatment outcomes. Supportive care innovations further enhance patient quality of life during and after treatment. These advancements reflect a paradigm shift towards personalized therapies, promising better outcomes and improved patient experiences in the ongoing fight against cancer.

Dr. Lepakshi K – MBBS, MD & DNB (General Medicine), DNB (Medical Oncology) and ECMO (ESMO-Europe), Senior Medical Oncologist and Assistant Professor at Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology (Supported by Tata Trusts), Mangalore

Recent advances in cancer treatment have increased the survival rates and given hope for a cure to many cancer patients. We are now treating cancer more precisely and with minimal adverse events. Innovative treatments in cancer – CAR-T cell therapy (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell therapy): It acts by modifying a patient's immune cells and training them to attack cancer cells. Immunotherapies: These therapies enhance a patient's immune cells to kill cancer cells. Novel Chemotherapies: Newer formulations and newer drug delivery system enhances efficacy and are also safer compared to Conventional chemotherapy, Minimal Invasive Surgery like Robotic surgery, and advances in Radiation therapy like Proton therapy. These are the innovative cancer therapies that have changed the landscape in cancer management.

Dr. Pradeep Kumar Karumanchi – MBBS(OSM), DNB(RADIATION ONCOLOGY), FCPC, ECFMG(USA), CCPT (USA), CTO (USA), CPO (SWISS), Consultant Radiation Oncologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad

On Doctor's Day, we celebrate the tireless efforts of medical professionals, particularly in advancing cancer treatment through innovation and modern technology. From early detection to personalized therapies, the landscape of oncology has been transformed by groundbreaking advancements. Experts emphasize the pivotal role of precision medicine, where treatments are tailored to the genetic profile of each patient, maximizing efficacy and minimizing side effects. Immunotherapy stands out as a game-changer, harnessing the body's immune system to target and destroy cancer cells with remarkable success. Technological innovations such as MRI Guided Radiotherapy, Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Robotic Surgery enable more precise and minimally invasive procedures, reducing recovery times and enhancing patient outcomes. Furthermore, AI and machine learning assist in Radiation therapy and analysing vast amounts of data to predict treatment responses and identify new therapeutic targets. As we honour doctors' dedication on this special day, their commitment to integrating these innovations into clinical practice continues to offer hope and progress in the fight against cancer.

Dr. Sarita Kumari – MBBS (AIIMS, ND), MD (AIIMS ND), DNB, MRCOG (II), MCh Gynae Oncology (AIIMS, ND), FICRS, Ex AP Gyn Oncology, NCI AIIMS, Jhajjar, Junior editorial board member (IJGC), Consultant, IPIROC at KolGOTrg, GCIG, Consultant Gyn Oncology at Aarvy Healthcare, Sector 90, Gurugram

Innovations and modern technology in cancer treatment have significantly transformed the landscape of oncology in recent years. Key advancements and technologies are Immunotherapy: Which harnesses the body’s immune system to fight cancer. Precision Medicine: Uses genetic testing and molecular profiling to tailor treatment plans. Targeted Therapies: Target specific molecules involved in cancer growth and progression. Minimally Invasive Surgery: Enable surgeons to perform complex procedures with smaller incisions leading to faster recovery and reduced pain. Radiation Therapy Innovations: Intensity-modulated radiation therapy, stereotactic body radiation therapy, and proton therapy, allow for precise targeting of tumour while sparing healthy tissue. Liquid Biopsies: Analyze circulating tumour cells to detect cancer, monitor treatment response, and identify genetic mutations. Artificial Intelligence (AI): Used to analyze medical images and pathology slides. Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring: Allows to manage treatment plans in underserved areas. These innovations are continuously evolving and offer new hope to cancer patients.

Dr. Shivakumar Uppala – MBBS, MS, MCH (Surgical Oncologist), FAIS, FMAS, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, AMD Medical Director at Trust in Hospital & Norgh Bangalore Hospital, Bangalore

Cancer as a disease is increasing rapidly and we are seeing more cases compared to 2-3 decades ago … reasons are changes in dietary habits, water, air pollution, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, avoiding breast feeding, Cancer detected in early stages very good prognosis and excellent cure rates. We should be aware of the early symptoms Of cancer also the screening methods available to identify cancers in their early stages. The most common symptoms are loss of appetite, unintentional loss of weight, and generalised weakness. Specifically, breast lump, discharge in breast cancer, post-coital bleeding, intermenstrual bleeding, and post-menopausal bleeding in cervical and endometrial cancers. Colon and other GI cancers have symptoms of bleeding per rectum, painful swallowing, alternate constipation and diarrhoea. Screening methods available are breast mammography, Pap smear, colonoscopy, and serum tumour blood marker test. Also, there is the availability of vaccine against cervical cancer which is against the HPV virus. Overall having a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise and activity, awareness of symptoms, screening methods, vaccination against cancer will contribute to the prevention, early detection and cure of most common cancers.

Dr. Shubha Sinha – MBBS, MS (General Surgery), Fellowship in Breast Surgical Oncology (TMH, Mumbai), ESSO Certified Oncoplastic Surgeon, FAIS, PDCR, Senior Consultant Breast & Oncoplastic Surgeon at Apollo Cancer Centre, Ahmedabad

The burden of breast disease is rising across the globe. It has become the leading cause of cancer-related deaths. There have been many advancements in breast cancer research and treatment enabling a tailor-made treatment plan for patients. A greater understanding of the immune system, genetics and cancer pathology has opened the doors to an ever-increasing range of new cancer treatments and diagnostic tools. Genomic analyses, have provided more insights into the molecular diversity of breast cancer and eventually helped identify more breast cancer subtypes. This knowledge, in turn, has led to the development of therapies that target the genetic alterations that drive those cancer subtypes. An improved understanding of the biological heterogeneity of BC has allowed the development of a more effective and individualized approach to treatment. Complementary and integrative therapies (acupuncture, prayers, massages, yoga) are used in addition to standard medical treatments. They may relieve side effects and improve quality of life.

Dr. Sneha Jha – DMRT (BMC & Kidwai Memorial Hospital), DNB (VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital), Ex Faculty Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Swai Man Singh Hospital Jaipur, Chief & Senior Consultant Radiation Oncology, Patna

Dr. Sneha Jha, Chief & Senior Consultant Radiation Oncology, underscores technology’s critical role in shaping contemporary radiotherapy. Recent decades have witnessed a profound revolution driven by technological innovations, significantly enhancing the precision and safety of delivering intricate radiation doses. This progress has translated into notable clinical advancements, particularly in managing lung cancer and oligometastatic disease through stereotactic body radiotherapy. Ongoing research continues to explore diverse frontiers including image guidance, adaptive radiotherapy, artificial intelligence integration, heavy-particle therapy, and ‘flash’ ultra-high dose-rate radiotherapy. These innovations promise further refinements in treatment efficacy and patient outcomes. Moreover, the evolving landscape towards personalized oncology aims to integrate predictive models and omics analyses, tailoring treatments to individual patient profiles. Dr. Jha emphasizes the imperative of affordable technological solutions, especially crucial for addressing the increasing cancer burden in middle- and low-income countries. In essence, technology-driven advancements in radiotherapy not only enhance treatment precision but also pave the way for more accessible and personalized cancer care worldwide.

Dr. Sreenija Yarlagadda – MBBS, MD (Radiation Oncology), Fellow at Miami Cancer Institute, Miami, Florida, USA

Dr. Sreenija Yarlagadda, a leading expert in Radiation Oncology, currently a fellow at Miami Cancer Institute, highlights the transformative impact of recent innovations in cancer treatment. Advanced techniques such as stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiotherapy with technologies like Gammaknife and Cyberknife are revolutionizing patient care. These methods deliver highly precise doses of radiation, targeting tumors with unprecedented accuracy while sparing healthy tissue, thus minimizing side effects. Moreover, Dr. Yarlagadda emphasizes the role of MRI-guided radiotherapy in enhancing treatment precision. Real-time imaging during therapy allows adjustments for tumor movement and changes in size, ensuring optimal radiation delivery. Proton therapy, another breakthrough, offers unparalleled precision in targeting tumors, particularly beneficial for pediatric cancers and those near critical structures like the brainstem. These advancements collectively represent a paradigm shift in oncology, offering patients more targeted, personalized, and less invasive treatment options. Dr. Yarlagadda's insights underscore how these innovations are significantly improving outcomes and enhancing the quality of life for cancer patients worldwide.

