Don't like your photo on Aadhar card?, here's how you can change it

Aadhaar card has become an important document for every citizen of India. A 12-digit unique identification number is issued to an Indian citizen by the Central Government. Contains a person's name, address, mobile number, photo and biometric information. If you do not like your photo on Aadhar card, you can change it. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has been entrusted with the responsibility of issuing and managing the Aadhaar number. UIDAI only offers offline facility to change name, mobile number, date of birth, e-mail address and photo. This cannot be done online or by post. That is, the photo can be updated only when a person goes to the registration center. To change the photo, you have to go to the nearest registration center or you can go to the post office.

How to change photo on Aadhar card ...

1. First you need to log on to the UIDAI website uidai.gov.in and download the Aadhaar registration form.

2. Fill out this Aadhaar Registration Form and submit it to the nearest Aadhaar Registration Center.

3. After this the staff at Aadhar Registration Center will take your biometric information.

4. After this the staff of Aadhar Registration Center will take your photo.

5. Now the staff of Aadhar Registration Center will update the photo in your Aadhar card with a charge of Rs. 25 and GST.

6. The Aadhaar Registration Center staff will also give you a slip along with the URN.

7. You can use this URN to check if your Aadhar card photo has changed.

8. After updating Aadhar Card photo, updated Aadhar Card with new photo can be downloaded from UIDAI website.