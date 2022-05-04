Double Bonanza- Grand Prize of Rs 25 Lakhs for viewers of 'Hum Hain Gully Guys Boys & Girls' and the announcement of a New Team for the IPL

The 11-year-old celebrity Shams Rathod, recipient of Dada Saheb Phalke Fashion Icon Lifestyle Award and the recently held Fashion Vista Glamour & Lifestyle award has made ambitious announcements that have rocked the Bollywood Industry as well as the Sporting World.

It is no mean achievement for this wonder boy Shams Rathod who is just in his school to have grabbed the limelight as the youngest organizer of a reality show in the world "Hum Hain Gully Guys Boys & Girls" that has been streaming on the OTT platform Apex Prime.

Another feather was added in his cap with Shams Rathod having been honored with the Grand Award Show "Dada Saheb Phalke Fashion Icon Lifestyle Award 2021" which was held at Sahara Star Hotel in Mumbai. "I am proud to hold our favorite Dada in my hand," was the simple remark made in amazement by this school kid.

After seeing such adulation being showered on Shams, his father Shahbaz Rathod has just announced, "With my son Shams given such love and affection by the showbiz, it is time to give back our love to our fans and millions of viewer. We have decided to announce a Grand Prize of Rs 25 Lakhs for the Lucky viewer of our show who correctly answers all the 3 Questions that will be telecast in episodes of our show "Hum Hain Gully Guys Boys & Girls".

In all 3 Questions need to be answered correctly and the Winner will be drawn from the lot of all correct entries. The first question is in the 2nd episode of Hum Hain Gully Guys Boys & Girls where the dancer Prince is featured. The question is - What was the name of original song in which Prince had danced?

The 2nd question is in the 3rd episode of Hum Hain Gully Guys Boys & Girls where Aman Qureshi & Aarti dance on a particular song. Hence the 2nd question is - What is the name of the Original Song that Aman Qureshi and Aarti have danced?

The 3rd question is also in the 3rd episode of Hum Hain Gully Guys Boys & Girls which features the Group dance of 2 boys and 2 girls. The question is - What is the name of the original song of the same Group Dancers?

The winner of this contest will be announced on 9th of June 2022 and will be awarded a Cheque of Rs 25 Lakhs. Recently Shams Rathod had organized a grand event of the unique reality show Hum Hain Gully Guys Boys & Girls, where Bollywood's great musician Dilip Sen was present as the chief guest. The jury members of this reality show included actors Salman Sheikh, Sneha Gogoi, Kalpesh Mehta, Nisha Desai etc.

This story is provided by GPRC.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor