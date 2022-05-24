DOZCO unveiled various products at the 11th Edition of EXCON 2022

DOZCO India Pvt Ltd, a 40 years old quality-driven, technology focussed manufacturer and distributor of construction & mining equipment, witnessed a large number of visitors at their stall at EXCON 2022.

The crowd was demonstrated the latest advancements in equipment for earthmoving and construction, components, accessories and consumables besides service facilities.

Aligned with DOZCO's expertise in delivering quality products, the specific focus of the exhibition was on efficiency, productivity, environment, and safety.

The event provided a real on-ground experience to the visitors, and business delegates to network and created B2B linkages and forge business and trade linkages, nationally and internationally.

The visitors were able to benchmark product features of different products exhibited, and interacted about their requirements with technical heads of the DOZCO team. On the spot a few of the deals were cracked.

Commenting on the occasion, NG Bangur, Director, DOZCO, said, DOZCO endeavours to build India's infrastructure in an ecologically sustainable manner, enabling projects on Smart Cities, supporting Swachh Bharat programs, promoting Skill Development and position "Make In India" - as the national agenda for achieving holistic growth in the infrastructure and related sectors. Our customers are at the heart of our business, and we are proud to be consistently setting benchmarks for technology, quality and performance."

DOZCO unveiled the below products at the EXCON 2022 in Bengaluru:

* Yanmar Mini Excavator from Japan,

* Its own manufactured Make in India products like rock breakers, chisels, undercarriage parts DOZCO brand tooth points, cutting tools/bullets for milling machine/surface miner/piling rigs etc, augers for excavators, mini excavators, backhoes, skid loaders, etc.

* Other parts for which DOZCO is marketing in India are:

- Undercarriage parts from ITM Italy,

- Hydraulic pumps & motors for all types of excavators

- Cutting edge/end bits for dozers & graders of black cat

- Onboard weighing solution from trimble for loaders & excavators

- Spares for gearbox & differential for dumpers & earthmoving machines from Euroricambi Italy

- Parabolic leaf springs from Schomacker Germany

DOZCO India Pvt Ltd

DOZCO India Private Limited was established in the year 1983 and is a leading importer and distributor of HEMM and its spares, is promoted by Bangur, backed by a well experienced and dedicated workforce inclined towards thinking big.

DOZCO corporate office is at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India which is equipped with a warehousing facility and state-of-the-art training centers at Dhanbad and Visakhapatnam.

Visualizing the high potential, the company enlarged its scope by engaging in sales and services of complete HEMM viz., bulldozer, excavators, and payloaders of international repute since 2003 and unfolded a new chapter towards achieving the reality of its dream.

Since 2013 DOZCO has set up a 39000 Sq Meter plant with best-in-class practices, fitted with the finest global brands of machines, heat treatment & paint shop. Multistage testing ensures quality. A standard testing procedure ensures a zero-defect product.

The in-house R&D centre works in tandem to improve the product as a continuous ongoing process. Products manufactured: rock breakers, tools & quick couplers. Website:

This story is provided by GPRC.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor