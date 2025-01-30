Dr. Ajay Bakshi's Book 'Build Your Leadership Skills' Launched by Chetan Bhagat at Book Turner Gala Event

ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: The whole lot-expected book Build Your Leadership Skills: Lessons from Martial Arts via Dr. Ajay Bakshi was formally launched at the prestigious Book Turner Gala Event held at Ginger Hotel, Mumbai. The event witnessed an inspiring keynote from celebrated Indian writer and columnist Chetan Bhagat, who graced the occasion as the leader guest.

Dr. Ajay Bakshi, a renowned business leader, executive coach, and TEDx speaker, has drawn from his sizable enjoyment of leadership and martial arts to craft an ebook that offers a sparkling angle on leadership development. His ebook emphasizes how martial arts standardsincluding discipline, resilience, focus, and adaptabilitymay be implemented to expert and personal boom. The ebook provides realistic techniques and insights, making it a precious manual for emerging and skilled leaders.

During the launch, Chetan Bhagat lauded Dr. Bakshi's particular approach to management development. "This ebook is a game-changer for all people trying to enhance their management skills. Dr. Bakshi has masterfully combined his deep expertise of business transformation with the subject of martial arts to give a compelling manual," he remarked.

Dr. Bakshi's book is enriched using his journey and the mentorship he acquired from a number of the most famed figures in martial arts, such as Shifu Kanishka Sharma, a Shaolin Warrior Monk; Olympic-stage boxer Manoj Pingale, and international fitness and combat trainers. Their effect has fashioned his angle on leadership, making this ebook a potent mixture of company understanding and martial arts philosophy.

The Book Turner Gala Event brought together an elite collection of corporate leaders, government coaches, and literary lovers. Attendees engaged in insightful discussions about management transformation, the evolving role of mentorship, and the significance of the field in professional achievement. The launch also highlighted Dr. Bakshi's prominent career, such as his function, because he was the Managing Director of Metamorphosis Unlimited, President of Intelligent Leadership Executive Coaching (ILEC), and Independent Board Director at NITCO Ltd.

Dr. Bakshi, who has obtained accolades, including the Business Transformation Leader of the Year 2024 award at Vigyan Bhavan and the Rashtriya Padma Bhushan Samman 2024, expressed his gratitude at the occasion. "This ebook is a fruit of my reports in leadership, commercial enterprise, and martial arts. I hope it serves as a guiding light for individuals striving to grow to be stronger, more resilient leaders," he stated.

The ebook, posted with the aid of Truth and Social Publication, is now available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Instamojo. Readers can get an entry for it in print and Kindle formats.

The grand launch event was successfully organized through Times Applaud, further reinforcing its commitment to celebrating authors and thought leaders encouraging alternate.

You can purchase the book "Build Your Leadership Skills" on Amazon.

