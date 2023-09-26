Dr Arif Habib honoured with Honorary PhD (HC) & Leadership Award at CED Foundation India & Bizox ET Now Event in New Delhi

New Delhi (India), September 26: Noted Indian Business Leader and International Export consultant Dr Arif Habib (www.globalideaz.com) was honoured with Honorary PhD (HC) jointly by CED foundation (Gov of India), India & The Thames International University, France. Dr Habib was also awarded with the prestigious Asia Leadership Award 2023 jointly by CED Foundation India, Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce & Commonwealth Society for Innovation & Research. Dr Habib was even further awarded with “Best Startup Mentor” at another event organized by G20 Bizox-ET Now. Both the awards and Honorary PhD (HC) was awarded to recognize Dr Habib’s dedication to nurturing Indian startups and helping them going global.

For the CED Foundation event, the dignitaries included Chairman- CBSE Sahodaya, Under Secretary CBSE and Chairman-CED Foundation. For the Bizox-ET Now event, the dignitaries included Member of Parliament, BJP Functionaries, and Ambassadors of four countries.

Following a highly successful 23-year career with corporate giants such as ITC, Gillette P&G, IFFCO London Dairy, Emami, and Good Glamm Group, Dr Habib launched his own venture – Global Ideaz Co – to primarily focus on training and developing young startups in India & to take nurturing startups to go global.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Habib said, “I am humbly to be receiving this distinguished award and am thankful to CED Foundation, The Thames International University & Bizox-ET Now. The Indian startup ecosystem is the third biggest in the world, which shows that young Indians are brimming with energy and ideas that can transform the world. The potential and the opportunities for startups are limitless and I am keen to help them succeed and grow.”

To double the celebrations, Dr Habib’s authored works were unveiled at the headquarters of Think Startup, which is doing pioneering work in training Indian startups, in Gurgaon. Dr Habib has been associated with Think Startup as a trainer, a role in which he conducted a series of events at IIT Delhi and IIMs. Dr Habib was also involved in the Young CEO Program, which imparts entrepreneurial education to 95,000 CBSE students nationwide.

Dr Habib’s novel approach, referred to as the “Adaptation Model”, uses the core Indian wellness equity as DNA to pave for the startups’ expansion into global markets.

Dr Habib is working with many young startups to unlock the potential of India’s wellness heritage. The opportunity to modernize the traditional Indian concepts and meet the preferences of the modern consumer is estimated at $200 billion worldwide. The idea of exponentially boosting exports by using India’s traditional culture as a brand is especially dynamic since India is attracting a lot of interest across the world as the G20 head.

Dr Habib’s mission resonates with the Prime Minister’s initiatives of Make in India and Skill India.

You can write to Dr Arif Habib on arif@globalideaz.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor