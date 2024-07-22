Dr. Basant Goel Receives Bharat Kirtimaan Alankaran at the International Excellence Awards Ceremony in London

New Delhi (India) July 22 : Dr. Basant Goel was felicitated with the prestigious “Bharat Kirtimaan Alankaran” at the International Excellence Awards 2024, organized by the World Book of Records (WBR). The ceremony took place on 18 July 2024 at the Churchill Room, House of Commons (British Parliament), Palace of Westminster, London.

The World Book of Records(WBR), an international organization dedicated to recognizing and promoting exceptional achievements across various domains, honors individuals and institutions that have significantly benefited humanity and society. Bharat Kirtimaan Alankaran Award has been recommended by the PMO and government ministers, underscoring the importance of his contributions.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to receive this award from the World Book of Records. Recognition like this encourages me to work more for society and humanity. Sharing this moment with esteemed guests and dignitaries is truly special. I have received this award with the blessing of Rajeshwari Guru ji from Sidha Asharam,” said Dr. Basant Goel, Chief of Goel Medicos and Director of ANT Pharmaceuticals Private Limited.

This award highlights Dr. Goel’s contributions to the field of pharmacy and societal welfare. His notable initiatives include organizing a mass wedding for 51 economically disadvantaged couples, an event that earned a place in the “London Books of Record.” He was also honored with the “Best Pharmacy in the World” award, presented by acclaimed film actress Hema Malini in the presence of 20 cabinet ministers and 50 BJP parliament members.

Dr. Goel is the chairman of the Mission Sarvarth Seva Foundation, which helps society and promotes humanitarian efforts. Every year, he organizes blood donation camps. Last year, the foundation set records in the Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records, and London Book of Records for the most blood donations in 24 hours. On 6 July 2024, Dr. Goel devoted his birthday to the nation by organizing a mega blood camp that collected 2,962 units of blood, breaking his previous record and setting new records in the Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records, London Book of Records, and World Records Union, U.S.A. (Guinness World Records).

Dr. Basant holds a Doctorate of Philosophy and Doctor of Health Science from Royal American University, U.S.A., and a Doctorate in Pharmacy from American East Coast University, U.S.A. His leadership and commitment to social welfare have made significant impacts both in India and worldwide.

