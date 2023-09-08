Dr. Biswaranjan Senapati Receives Business Mint Nationwide Award for ERP Excellence and Innovation Trailblazer of the Year – 2023, Chicago, IT Solution Architect & SAP S/4 Industrial Applications – Parker Hannifin

New Delhi (India), September 8: Dr. Biswaranjan Senapati, a distinguished Platinum-level ERP-SAP Consultant, boasts an impressive career spanning over two decades in the realms of IS/IT, AI, ML, Quantum Computing, and SAP consulting. With a rich and diverse background, Dr. Senapati has consistently demonstrated his expertise across a myriad of SAP modules and industries, making him a revered figure in the world of enterprise technology.

Dr. Senapati’s journey in the IT sector has been marked by a remarkable array of accomplishments. His professional tenure spans a wide spectrum, with 20+ years dedicated to IS/IT, including an astonishing 18+ years in SAP ECC, S4 HANA, and related technologies. His illustrious career includes participation in seven end-to-end SAP implementations, two rollouts, one upgrade, and eight support projects, underpinned by his proficiency in methodologies such as SAP Rise, Agile, Hybrid Agile, and SAP Activate methodologies.

One of Dr. Senapati’s standout achievements lies in his expertise in orchestrating digital transformations, particularly in the transition of legacy systems into the SAP S/4 HANA and C/4 HANA models to support the enterprise business throughout the globe. His mastery extends to SAP Cloud implementations and seamless integrations with cloud giants like Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and AWS. Additionally, he has demonstrated a keen aptitude for integrating SAP solutions with non-SAP tools (EDI, WMS, Retail and fashion, POS, MES, Payment integration, Tax ware, OpenText), financial applications (High Radius Finance applications) with large ERP programs, further enhancing his reputation as a go-to consultant in the field.

In recent age, Dr. Biswaranjan Senapati has received a numerous award for his best technologies skills, and high-level of architecture expertise to support the SAP business in corporate IT team at the Parker Hannifin. He has received the “Most Admired Global Indians-2023 awards” for his best SAP implementation and technological research innovations in Digital Solutions within SAP, AI, ML, and Quantum Computing. Dr. Biswaranjan has played a significant role in digital transformation and supporting end-to-end SAP HANA business transformation within Parker Hannifin ERP team, and he has received outstanding professional awards and lead IT leaders awards from Deloitte LLP, and Globee awards in the category of “Most Innovative IT Team of the Year-2023 and Best Use of Thought Leadership in IT Innovation.

A standout feature of Dr. Senapati’s career is his ability to facilitate smooth transitions for businesses adopting SAP solutions. He has been instrumental in supporting business users by delivering end-user training programs, ensuring a successful transition to SAP applications.

Beyond his technical acumen, Dr. Senapati’s educational background is equally impressive. He holds a Graduate Certification in Data Science and Data Analytics, a PhD in Computer and Information Systems specializing in AI and ML, an MBA in Information Systems and ERP-SAP Data Systems, and an Executive Post Graduate Certificate in IT Management, among other qualifications.

Dr. Senapati’s dedication to professional development is evident in his extensive list of certifications, which includes expertise in SAP modules, blockchain architecture, 5G, and hybrid agile methodologies, among others. Dr. Biswaranjan’ s commitment to the technology community shines brightly. He contributes to few esteemed technologies and research organizations like ACM USA, IEEE USA, TheIET UK, ICS Ireland, the BCS UK, The RSS UK, The IETE, India, The SCS Singapore, HKCS Hongkong, IAENG Hong Kong and IACET Singapore and other industry associations. As an independent technology researcher and publisher, Dr. Biswaranjan has been supporting IEEE Region-4 as student activities chair and SPAx Chair to promote technology, educational and research goals among the professionals and students in USA and other regions across the globe.

In his most recent role at Parker Hannifin HSD Aerospace and Smart Factories, Dr. Biswaranjan Senapati continues to lead as a critical leader in SAP S/4 Business Process Solution Architect, leveraging his wealth of knowledge in SAP S/4 SD, CS, PM, MM, LES, and cutting-edge technologies like IIoT, AI, and ML. His profound impact on the industry is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, making him a true luminary in the world of SAP consulting.



