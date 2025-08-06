Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, conferred with the "Best BSD Award" and "Best Organ Transplant Coordinator Award"

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune has been honored with the 'Best Brain Stem Death (BSD) Team in Maharashtra' and 'Best Organ Transplant Coordinator Award' for its remarkable contribution in the field of organ donation and transplantation.

The awards were presented at a special felicitation ceremony organized by ROTTO-SOTTO (Regional cum State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization - Western Region & Maharashtra) on the occasion of Indian Organ Donation Day. Hon'ble Mr. Prakashrao Abitkar, Minister of Public Health & Family Welfare, Government of Maharashtra presented the award to Dr. Yashraj Patil, Trustee & Treasurer, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune. Also present on the occasion were Dr. H.H. Chavan, Medical Superintendent and Dr. Vrushali Patil, Director, Organ Donation & Transplant Department of Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune.

In the same event, Vasanti Musalde and Alishiba Wakde from the hospital were felicitated with the Best Organ Transplant Coordinator Award for their outstanding efforts.

The ceremony was graced by Hon'ble Mr. Prakashrao Abitkar, Minister of Public Health & Family Welfare, Government of Maharashtra; Dr. Akash Shukla, Director, ROTTO-SOTTO; Dr. Sangeeta Rawat, Dean, Seth G.S. Medical College & KEM Hospital; and Deans of various medical colleges.

"To accelerate the organ donation movement, every individual must come forward. We must highlight the possibility of a healthy and fulfilling life post-transplant. Creating public awareness about organ donation is crucial," said Mr. Prakashrao Abitkar. He added, "It's encouraging to see many social organizations and hospitals bringing about a positive shift in public mindset through awareness campaigns." He congratulated all the award recipients.

Dr. P. D. Patil, Chancellor, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune, expressed, "This award further strengthens our organ donation and transplant mission. We will continue this initiative with dedication. The recognition by ROTTO-SOTTO and the government has taken our efforts to greater heights." He congratulated the entire team for this achievement.

Dr. Bhagyashree Patil, Pro-Chancellor, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune, stated, "Our hospital's work in organ donation and transplantation is proving to be life-saving for many patients. The brave decisions taken by donor families are giving strength to this mission. With world-class facilities, experienced doctors and dedicated counsellors, our campaign is gaining momentum. This award is a testament to our consistent efforts."

Dr. Yashraj Patil, Trustee and Treasurer, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune, said, "This recognition brings with it greater responsibility. In the future, we aim to make significant advancements in transplant surgeries involving the liver, kidneys, pancreas, eyes, heart and lungs. Our goal is to save more lives through organ donation awareness campaigns. Being recognized as Maharashtra's Best Brain Stem Death (BSD) Team is a moment of great pride for us. This achievement is a symbol of the tireless efforts and dedicated teamwork of all our doctors, nurses and staff."

The award ceremony was held at the Dr. Sen and Dr. Kinare Auditorium, Seth G.S. Medical College & KEM Hospital, Parel, Mumbai.

Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune follows international benchmarks that are performance-driven as well as patient-centric, strongly backed by evidence-based medical expertise. We are NABH and NABL accredited and have been certified as a Green Hospital by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI). Additionally, we hold the 11th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The university has been awarded A++ status by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and is an ISO 2015 certified organization (ISO 9001: 2015).

