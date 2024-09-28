Dr Dinesh Shahra Presents Sanatan Avatar at Guwahati's Art of Living Center, Advocates Women's Safety at Symposium

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: Dr Dinesh Shahra, esteemed industrialist, philanthropist, and author of Sanatan Avatar, recently presented his book series at the Art of Living Center in Guwahati. During the satsang, inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji's teachings, Dr Shahra shared his reflections on Sanatan values, focusing on inner well-being, compassion, and balance in life. He emphasized the transformative power of these principles in achieving harmony between the inner self and the outer world.

Drawing from his book Sanatan Avatar, Dr Shahra spoke about the profound influence of Gurudev's teachings on his personal and spiritual journey. He underscored that these teachings offer a holistic way of life, deeply rooted in Sanatan values, that brings peace and purpose to individuals and society.

In addition to his spiritual discourse, Dr Shahra served as the Chief Guest at an event organized by the Byatkram Masdo Organization. In his address, he highlighted the importance of women's safety, linking it to cultural values and spiritual empowerment. Dr Shahra stated, "Empowering women is not just about ensuring their physical safety but fostering a spiritual and cultural environment where they can thrive with confidence and dignity."

He also urged corporate and political leaders to strengthen policies that protect women and empower them in all spheres of life. Dr Shahra's message resonated with the audience, as he emphasized the need for a balance between spirituality and social responsibility in fostering a safer and more inclusive society.

