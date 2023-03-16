Dr Gaurav Grover, Chairman, India Luxury Foundation launched the ILF calendar 2023 on International Women's Day

New Delhi [India], March 16 (/ATK): After the earlier successful editions of the India Luxury Foundation calendar, Dr Gaurav Grover has now once again come up with the latest season, "ILF Calendar 2023" on the theme designed around the idea of re-instating Luxury Fashion with the conscious effort towards sustainability, khadi and minimal waste. As part of his initiative to blend luxury fashion with a sustainable and minimal waste approach, renowned Indian fashion designers such as Rina Dhaka, Charu Parashar and Ruby Bhandari have all featured their creative collection, which were shot at the luxurious venue The Lalit, New Delhi.

Rina Dhaka, talking about her own sustainable approach, remarked how "there can be a lot of wastage in cutting. Thus, using patchwork is a suggestion, besides that of recycled and upcycled clothing. Many indigenous techniques such as ajrakh use vegetable dyes and less of chemicals for colouring. For instance, I always use a blend of orgc and modern technology-driven fabrics. I try to use products made by weavers, handloom, power loom in my work."

Rina Dhaka mentions how she is adapting to more environment-friendly fabrics because it uses very little water and is made using renewable yarns. She likes working around such fabrics because it's eco-friendly, very cost-effective, and a merger between cotton and silk. That blending, diverse technique into her clothing is the approach she imbibes in order for her collection to remain both relevant as well as sustainable.

Dr Gaurav Grover, Chairman, India Luxury Foundation says, "I want to catalyze a change in our collective thought process about the environment and about the way we choose to live our lives, and there could be no better way to do so than by bringing these two worlds of the heart and the mind in sync with each other."

"I want to show people how it is practically possible to make Luxury and Fashion sustainable," says Dr Grover. "Sustainable luxury is therefore not just another fad; sustainability sets you apart from the rest. Sustainable luxury promotes transparency. It's high time our luxury brands step up and give back to the environment from whom they've been partaking so dearly of its resources."

"Difficult as it may be," explains Dr Grover, "sustainable luxury is the need of the hour and is a necessity. At the end of the day, sustainability means having a purpose behind whatever you do. All Fashion and Luxury can therefore be sustainable only when it communicates a certain message to an audience and when it has a certain reason behind its creation."

"Sustainable luxury is yet in the process of becoming a norm but it'll soon overtake the general standards of production and selling," sums up Dr Grover.

Fashion Designer Charu Parashar said, I'm happy to be part of this year's India Luxury Foundation Calendar with the conscious effort towards promoting khadi and sustainability. Khadi as you all know is very close to my heart moreover it's very empowering too as Khadi fabric is made by 70% woman artisans, so what better way to celebrate Women's Day.

Dr. Palka Grover, Luxury President, India Luxury Foundation says that sustainability to her is second life to fashion. "The sensible use of clothing should involve recycling, restyling, reusing and re-selling of clothes. It is doable, sensible and sustainable."

With climate change now the most important problem that needs to be solved, "sustainable fashion will have a positive impact on our environment as well as on an ethical economic growth across various strata of our society," she remarks.

This year`s calendar redefines luxury and fashion in exactly that very manner and is shot at the luxurious venue The Lalit, New Delhi with the best of Actresses and Super Models of our country like Deepti Gujral, Rashi Rao, Hida Siddiqui, Megha Sachdeva, Annie Rajput and Kz Rabbi.

