Dr. Gaurav Grover hosts a homecoming gala dinner for Miss India 2023 (1st RU) - Shreya Poonja

New Delhi [India], May 8 (/ATK): A diplomatic soiree was hosted by Dr Palka and Dr Gaurav Grover at their award-winning Japanese restaurant Guppy, with the creme de la creme in attendance.

The evening was to Celebrate and Welcome Miss India 2023 - Shreya Poonja (1st RU) on her winning the crown.

An exclusive sit down diplomatic dinner was hosted with the presence of Ambassadors from various countries to India and other important dignitaries.

Shreya was given a grand welcome with Dhols being played on her arrival for her red carpet entry along with live singing.

A special cake was cut celebrating the occasion with everyone being present to celebrate her win.

Dr. Gaurav Grover. said, it's such a pleasure hosting Shreya and celebrating with her and the family her achievement, her crown.

Shreya Poonja, said It was a delight to be in Guppy again with Palka and Gaurav ji !! Returning with the Crown and converse with such accomplished people and diplomats from various countries!

Seen at the do were :

Dr. Vijay Mehta - Consul General Embassy of Roma, Dr. Vijay Jolly, Fashion designer Pallavi Singh, Juan Angulo, Ambassador of Chile, K.L. Ganju, Consul General Comoros, among others.

