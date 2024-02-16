Dr Harsh Sheth leads the way in offering Affordable Robotic Surgery Revolutionizes Healthcare at CMJ Hospital, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: Dr. Harsh Sheth, a leading bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon, is pleased to announce affordable robotic surgery procedures on the SSI Mantra platform at the Conwest & Manjula S Badani Jain Hospital (CMJ Hospital) in Girgaon, Mumbai. He is an expert in performing advanced gastro-intestinal and bariatric surgeries using minimally invasive surgical techniques at affordable costs. His treatment recommendations were based on medical evidence, including diagnostic reports.

Dr. Harsh Sheth has been associated with several hospitals in Mumbai, including Saifee Hospital, Genèse Clinic, ACI Cumballa Hill Hospital, Apollo Spectra Hospital (Tardeo), Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, and Conwest & Manjula S Badani Jain Charitable Hospital, for more than a decade.

Ms. Vishaka Goyal, co-founder of a leading medical tourism and healthcare portal, acknowledges his efforts and states, “It is extremely heartening to know that Dr Harsh Sheth, is among the top laparoscopic and bariatric surgeons in Mumbai, is eager to offer affordable robotic surgeries to resolve GI and obesity-related issues in patients. His dynamism and commitment to helping patients regain a healthy lifestyle is very inspiring. Kudos to him!'

Dr Harsh Sheth also shares his views on this initiative and says, ‘Affordable robotic surgery is a true game changer in the healthcare segment. Robotic surgery does give a new lease of life, but it is very expensive and not all of my patients can afford it. However, with the SSI Mantra platform, affordable robotic surgery can be accessed by more patients and help them recover and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

He shares a case study of a traumatic lumbar hernia repair performed using the SSI Mantra platform at the CMJ Hospital. The patient was a 45-year-old truck driver who was treated orthopedically for a pelvic fracture after a road accident. Three months after the treatment, the patient developed a painful bulge over the right flank, which was diagnosed as a right lumbar hernia.

Dr. Harsh Sheth recommended surgical repair and proceeded with a laparoscopic procedure, which was unsuccessful due to technical glitches. He realized that, robotic surgery would be the best way to perform hernia repair. With the availability of the SSI Mantra platform at CMJ Hospital, it was possible to perform the robotic hernia repair procedure at affordable costs.

Hence, Dr. Harsh Sheth proceeded with a robotic TAPP flank hernia repair for the patient at an affordable cost. Interestingly, the patient was discharged 24 hours after the procedure. He had a smooth recovery, and no pain or bulges were detected during the follow-up sessions.

The patient will resume work shortly, and the credit for this recovery goes to Dr. Harsh Sheth's surgical expertise and the SSI Mantra robotic platform.

About the SSI Mantra Platform:

The SSI Mantra platform is an indigenous robotic platform that offers state-of-the-art robotic surgery capabilities at low costs compared with other robotic platforms. With the increasing adoption of the indigenously manufactured robotic platform, the SSI Mantra platform, across India, doctors can now offer affordable robotic surgeries and improve patient recovery sooner.

About Dr. Harsh Sheth

Dr. Harsh Sheth is a visionary surgeon with expertise in performing laparoscopic and bariatric surgeries such as laparoscopic GI, hernia, HPB, splenectomy, and abdominal wall reconstruction surgery. He also performs bariatric procedures such as sleeve gastrectomy, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, mini-gastric bypass, revision bariatric surgeries, and endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty. He is associated with many reputed hospitals in Mumbai and has his clinic at Tardeo, Mumbai. He relates well with his patients and is committed to treating them well for positive outcomes.

For more inquiries or to schedule an interview with Dr. Harsh Sheth, please contact:

Genèse Clinic

G-14/15 8th Floor, Everest Building,

Tardeo Rd, Janata Nagar,

Tardeo, Mumbai,

Maharashtra 400034

Saifee hospital

15/17, Maharshi Karve Rd,

Charni Road East, Opera House,

Girgaon, Mumbai,

Maharashtra- 400004

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor