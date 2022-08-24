Dr Hraadyesh Kumar Namdeo conferred with Entrepreneur of the Year

Dr Hraadyesh Kumar Namdeo was awarded the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year award at the 62 National Summit for Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision of New India event held in New Delhi. This Government of India honour was bestowed to globally renowned personality Dr Hraadyesh Kumar Namdeo by Chief Guests Governor of Haryana - Bandaru Dattatraya,; and Governor of Mizoram Kambhampati Hari Babu.

The event featured distinguished individuals including Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti - Prahalad Singh Patel, Govt of India; Asein Isaev, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic in India; Rameswar Teli, Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment; Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State of Defence and Tourism; Dr Roger Gopaul, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in India; and Sunil Shastri, President of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation and Chief Patron - IAF Kapil Kaul, National President of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC).

Hraadyesh is globally praised for his 'One World' revolution and visionary roles of trusted advisor, dynamic visionary entrepreneur, lifestyle coach, and accomplished investor. Dr Hraadyesh Kumar Namdeo's 'One World' revolution is based on research concluding human beings are one big family spread across the globe. Adding on to it, he believes that social constructs such as colour, caste, creed, gender, cities, countries, religion and money are merely a manipulation of the masses by the selected few. Endorsing equity amongst the human race, Dr Hraadyesh is actively outspreading 'One World' revolution across the globe for the fulfilling life of every individual.

As a testament to his entrepreneurial prowess, Hraadyesh founded Hi - the world's first masterpiece supreme luxury car manufacturing company amongst numerous other supreme luxury brands and organisations. Hi, a global business group began its operations introducing a global luxury market segment via masterpiece supreme luxury cars. Hi Hraadyesh has since evolved itself to include offerings such as - Lifestyle, aviation, marine, innovation, technology, motorsports and many more. Hraadyesh who says - 'Dream first to realise your dream' firmly believes business is not done on spreadsheets but it's a tradition of the never-ending process of building relationships that grow and spread across generations. Hi Hraadyesh will always be at service for our esteemed customers. Building on the exclusivity, Hraadyesh has kept the entire Hi Global Group businesses and Hi Hraadyesh brands strictly 'invitation only' affirming the level of excellency Hraadyesh is revered for.

Owing to his decades of versatile global experience, Hraadyesh is summing up his next six books based on psychology, science, and real-life human relationship observations of worlds who's who. Dr Hraadyesh an acclaimed personality with an immaculate academic record multiple PhD in Psychology; ICFA London MFP, ChPM Washington, USA, merit holder from the government of India is a visiting lecturer and speaker at several international educational institutes, youth organizations and actively part of academic research platforms.

The author of the international bestseller 'Ultimate Ignorance' Dr Hraadyesh Kumar Namdeo is a trusted advisor of eminent personalities across the globe coming from all walks of life including famed individuals, professionals, sportspersons, luminaries, royals, and industry-leading organisations. Hraadyesh a luxury expert regularly honoured as the judge of prominent global luxury awards. Furthermore, Dr Hraadyesh Kumar Namdeo is regularly honoured by the International Who's Who Society Governments and leading educational institutes. The accomplished mentor holds more than 12 world records currently and strives toward the completion of ongoing life-changing innovations in partnership with the Government of Germany.

Revolutionary Dr Hraayesh Kumar Namdeo with his distinct individual style, approach to research, innovation, and ability to create new markets facilitating global opportunities, Dr Hraadyesh is widely considered to be one of the most acknowledged international experts in the field of personal mastery, insurance, wealth management, financial planning, luxury, private banking, research and innovation among many others.

To know more, visit -

This story is provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor