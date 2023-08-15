Dr Jawahar Surisetti Launches I2W (India to World) Campaign on India's 77th Independence Anniversary

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15: On the 77th anniversary of India's independence, renowned educator and philanthropist Dr Jawahar Surisetti has unveiled an inspiring new campaign named I2W (India to World). The initiative aims to explore what India can contribute to the world and will be sustained as an ongoing effort.

The campaign's most significant milestone will be the launch of a website on 2nd October, dedicated to providing free educational resources to children worldwide who are facing difficulties in their studies due to war, natural calamities, or other obstacles. The website will be managed through Dr Jawahar's organization, Religion of Youth.

The three-phase rollout will begin with content solely in English, but the subsequent phases will extend the resources to include other national and international languages. The third and final phase will involve imparting knowledge through voluntary teachers and educated youth. This ambitious undertaking is driven by the belief that no student should be deprived of a school education, regardless of their circumstances.

In a statement, Dr Jawahar said, "With the I2W initiative, we aim to transcend borders and create a global community that supports children's education. This project embodies the spirit of India's progress and the global responsibility we feel in the modern world."

To further encapsulate the sentiment of the campaign, a poignant song titled "India to World" was also unveiled during the event. The song represents India's journey from independence to the present, reflecting the nation's growth, achievements, and global vision.

Dr Jawahar Surisetti is a well-respected figure in the fields of education and youth empowerment, with a long history of innovative projects aimed at fostering positive development. The I2W campaign aligns with his mission of creating inclusive educational opportunities and epitomizes the spirit of Indian generosity and global interconnectedness.

