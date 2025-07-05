Dr. Khalid Master: Championing Aesthetic Excellence and Holistic Care in British Dentistry

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 5: Being an Indian immigrant arriving in the UK at the age of four and speaking only Gujarati, Dr. Khalid Master's journey is one of resilience, excellence, and purpose. With the encouragement of his parents, he pursued academic distinction, ultimately graduating from Liverpool University Dental School in July 2000 with distinction. He began his career serving the socially deprived area of Accrington, Lancashire, first as a Vocational Trainee and then as a full-time associate. Over nearly a decade of NHS service and more than 1,500 hours of postgraduate study, Dr. Master established himself as a diligent and highly skilled practitioner. His dedication over 27 years has resulted in the successful treatment of over 50,000 patients.

In recognition of his contributions to cosmetic and patient-focused dentistry, Dr. Master was recently honored with the Fluxx Award for Aesthetician of the Year in Hong Kong on June 5th & 6th, 2025. The Fluxx Awards, a global platform that recognizes excellence across industries, selected him for his unmatched ability to merge advanced aesthetic treatments with empathy and integrity. This prestigious accolade positions Dr. Master among the elite dental professionals, validating his commitment to innovation, ethical practice, and holistic care.

Redefining Dental Practice Through Comprehensive Expertise

Dr. Master is known for his perfectionist attention to detail and lifelong learning approach. He considers himself an 'eternal student' practicing Life Long Learning and Continual Professional Development well before it became fashionable or recommended. While most dentists might specialize in a single area, he has accumulated multiple qualifications across six key dental disciplinesOrthodontics, Implantology, Periodontology, Prosthodontics, Endodontics, and Cosmetic Dentistry.

His clinic, Bank View Smile Studios, offers both general and advanced dental care, setting it apart as one of the most comprehensive dental service providers in the UK. What distinguishes Dr. Master's approach is his focus on CALM and GENTLE care, pivotal to his success and substantial growth in a HIGH FEAR, LOW TRUST profession. By keeping most treatments in-house and delivered by familiar clinicians, he ensures continuity of care and strengthens patient trust, especially among nervous or high-fear individuals.

Bank View Smile Studios has quickly grown in stature within the dental and the business worlds amassing more than 30 regional, national dental, business and charity awards over the last 12 years. Chief amongst those accolades are the Best Dental Clinic in the UK (twice), UK's Best Dentist, Best Dental Team, and Best Smile Makeover. The clinic also holds the BDA's Good Practice accreditation for 16 consecutive years and the prestigious Investors in People Gold Awardan achievement rarely seen in the dental industry. Such recognition has made Dr. Master a sought-after name in healthcare circles. His clientele includes hospital consultants, GPs, and fellow dentists, many of whom travel from across the UK and internationally to access his care.

A Voice of Influence and Advocate for Public Health

Dr. Master is also a respected voice in the media, regularly invited to comment on dental issues for BBC Radio, Manchester Radio, and Sky TV, where he has appeared four times.

Beyond dentistry, he has mentored over 260 studentsmany from minority backgroundsinto successful careers in dental medicine, often hosting work-shadowing placements and offering guidance to help students gain admission into dental schools. His commitment to public education is reflected in his participation in health exhibitions and outreach to nurseries, schools, and community centers to deliver engaging talks on oral hygiene and disease prevention.

Despite the demands of running a thriving business as well as being a dutiful husband and father of 2 beautiful young boys, Dr. Master is equally committed to social responsibility. He is the Chairman and Founding Trustee of the Abu Hanifah Foundation (AHF), a registered educational charity focused on eight areas of personal development. Under his leadership, AHF runs a wide array of programs, from supplementary school education to football academies, youth development initiatives, and scouting programscollectively impacting nearly 1,000 individuals each week.

A Lasting Impact on Dentistry and Beyond

The Fluxx Award in 2025 marks a new pinnacle in Dr. Khalid Master's decorated career. It celebrates not only his clinical brilliance in aesthetic dentistry but also his unwavering commitment to serving patients with compassion, mentoring the next generation, and giving back to the community. His story is one of transformational leadership, where technical skill meets a deeply rooted sense of purposean example for healthcare professionals and entrepreneurs alike.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor