Dr. Khushboo Jha Unveils ARTIQA at a Grand Afternoon Launch in Faridabad

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], August 1: In a remarkable step forward for the future of body contouring in India, Dr. Khushboo Jha, founder of One Skin Clinic by K, hosted the official launch of ARTIQA - a revolutionary body sculpting technology based on Thermal Shock - at the prestigious Taj, Surajkund.

The elegant afternoon affair welcomed 90 to 100 distinguished guests, including politicians, industrialists, builders, medical professionals, and wellness enthusiasts from across Delhi NCR. The event was a celebration of innovation, science, and aesthetics, offering attendees a first-hand look at the next generation of non-invasive body contouring.

The grand unveiling of ARTIQA was performed by Mr. Dhanesh Adlakha, MLA of Badkhal Assembly, who appreciated Dr. Jha's commitment to bringing advanced global technologies to Faridabad. His words underscored the growing importance of cutting-edge aesthetic solutions in urban wellness ecosystems.

The occasion was further elevated by a ceremonial cake-cutting led by Mr. Pradeep Singh, Member of Parliament, who applauded the effort and vision behind introducing high-performance, patient-friendly innovations like ARTIQA to the Indian market.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Khushboo Jha expressed her pride and passion for pushing the boundaries of modern aesthetic care:

"ARTIQA is more than just a device-it's a movement toward safe, effective, and truly transformative body contouring. At One Skin Clinic by K, our goal is to empower our patients with the best technology the world has to offer."

The afternoon featured live demonstrations and expert discussions that allowed guests to understand the science behind ARTIQA - a device that uses alternating heat and cold to trigger Thermal Shock, enabling fat reduction, muscle toning, and skin rejuvenation without surgery or downtime.

Mr. Ashish Jha, Director of Photonence India Pvt. Ltd., the official distributor of ARTIQA in India, added:

"We're thrilled to partner with clinics like One Skin to bring ARTIQA to India. This is the start of a new era in non-invasive body transformation - and we're just getting started."

With its launch, ARTIQA sets a bold new benchmark in body aesthetics, and this inaugural event stands as a shining testament to the synergy of science, technology, and visionary leadership.

