Dr. Lal Tanwani Unveils ‘Bharat – Leading Yesterday, Leading Tomorrow’: Celebrating India’s Global Influence”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 18 : The world has recognized India’s power in the past decade with all due credit to its ancient knowledge, rich culture, and remarkable contributions that have shaped civilizations and continue to inspire global progress. That's what exactly Dr. Lal Tanwani's latest book, ‘Bharat – Leading Yesterday, Leading Tomorrow’ speaks about. The book celebrates India’s enduring influence on the global stage.

Renowned educationist and author Dr Lal N. Talwani has set the literary world abuzz with excitement following the release of his latest book. The book- ‘Bharat – Leading Yesterday, Leading Tomorrow’ is rapidly rising to prominence and becoming a must-have for readers, historians, and scholars, igniting conversations about India’s profound impact on global history and its promising future.

Dr. Lal Tanwani (aka Lal Sir as the academia is affectionately called as), enjoys extensive academic achievements and educational contributions. The man who has been marked for holding the most educational degrees by an individual has masterfully crafted a narrative that intertwines India's rich heritage with its future potential. He has methodically chaptered India’s monumental contributions across various fields, including Vedic culture, astronomy, mathematics, Sanskrit language, plastic surgery, and textiles.

Each chapter is engaging, as they elaborately explain some mind-blowing facts about India and its wealth of knowledge which is purely scientific in every spectrum of civilisation. Dr. Tanwani’s book paints a vivid picture of India's 3000-year-old knowledge civilization and its deep mastery over all disciplines.

The world record-holder educationist has comprehensively researched and penned down India's early mathematical achievements rooted in Vedic literature and the linguistic legacy of Sanskrit. Dr Lal Talwani also makes readers aware of the historical advancements in surgical practices by Physician Sushruta (referred to as the “Father of Indian Medicine” and the “Father of Plastic Surgery.”), the perfect and sophisticated astronomical calculations, and the story of cotton textiles which is one of the oldest in the world and dates back to 4000 BC.

The Final Verdict on Dr Lal N. Talwani's Book

The book has undoubtedly captured the public imagination and sparked a buzz even on social media platforms. Critics and readers are recommending ‘Bharat – Leading Yesterday, Leading Tomorrow’ as an essential read for anyone interested in understanding India’s global influence. There are reports that many literary clubs and discussion groups got inspired by the facts revealed in Dr Lal's book and all are recognizing its value as an academic resource.

If you are curious about exploring India’s past, present, and future, then it might be a good starting point. www.drlaltanwani.com

