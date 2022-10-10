Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla honoured with India’s most trusted and admired best neurosurgeon of the year 2022

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla honoured with India’s most trusted and admired neurosurgeon of the year 2022

India, October 10: Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is one of India’s most respected and admired neurosurgeons. He was honoured with the title of “India’s most trusted and admired neurosurgeon of the year 2022” by Pharma leaders at Hotel Sahara Star Mumbai on September 10, 2022. The award was given by Mr. Hirani Chatterjee, MLA of Kharagpur, West Bengal, and he is also a superstar in West Bengal. Dr. Patibandla is known for his excellent surgical skills and compassionate bedside manner. He has helped countless patients recover from severe neurological conditions.

Surgical Skills: Dr. Patibandla Mohana Rao, or Dr Rao, is an expert in his field. He has performed countless successful surgeries, both complex and routine. His patients have always been delighted with his work. He has an excellent bedside manner and is always very gentle with his patients. He takes the time to explain things clearly and makes sure that his patients understand everything before proceeding with surgery.

Compassionate Bedside Manner: Dr. Patibandla is known for his compassionate bedside manner. He always takes the time to listen to his patients and their families. He is very patient and understanding. He makes sure that his patients are comfortable and relaxed before surgery. He has an excellent bedside manner and is always very gentle with his patients. His Google reviews showed his excellence.

Dr. Rao’s hospital has started using Hybrid operation theatre, biplane Cath labs, Neuronavigation, neuromonitoring, state-of-the-art technology, intraoperative CT scans, and navigated drills to provide the best possible care for their patients. These new additions will help the hospital to better treat patients with neurological conditions and improve the overall quality of care.

A hybrid operating theatre is a type of operating room combining the features of a traditional operating room and a catheterization lab. This type of room is typically used for surgical and interventional radiology (IR) procedures.

Some of the benefits of using a hybrid operating theatre include:

Increased efficiency – procedures requiring two separate rooms can be completed in one hybrid room, saving time and money. Better patient outcomes – having all of the necessary equipment and personnel in one room can help to ensure that procedures are performed safely and effectively. Enhanced safety – having a dedicated hybrid operating room can help to reduce the risk of infection and other complications. Improved patient comfort – patients may feel more comfortable knowing they will not have to be moved between two rooms during their procedure.

Biplane Cath labs: Biplane Cath labs are a new type of medical equipment that can be used to treat patients with neurological conditions. This type of equipment can provide a more detailed view of the patient’s brain, which can help the doctors to diagnose better and treat the disease. Using biplane Cath labs will help improve the quality of care that patients receive at the hospital.

Neuronavigation: Neuronavigation is a new technology that can be used to help doctors treat patients with neurological conditions. This type of technology allows for more precise treatment of the disease, which can help to improve the overall quality of care. Using Neuronavigation will help improve the quality of care that patients receive at the hospital.

Neuromonitoring is a vital tool in the hospital setting, allowing doctors to monitor patients’ neurological status closely. Dr. Rao’s hospital is at the forefront of this technology, and it has made a significant impact on patient care. Neuromonitoring has two main benefits: it helps prevent complications and improves patient outcomes. When patients are closely monitored, doctors can catch any changes in their neurological status early on and take steps to prevent further deterioration. This is especially important in the case of brain surgery on important structures of patients at risk of developing serious complications if their condition is not closely monitored. Neuromonitoring can also improve patient outcomes. In some cases, it can even help patients recover from their injuries. For example, patients who have suffered a spinal cord injury may be able to regain some function if they are monitored closely and receive timely treatment.

The use of biplane Cath labs, Neuronavigation, neuromonitoring, state-of-the-art technology, intraoperative CT scan, and navigated drills will help to improve the quality of care patients receive at Dr. Rao’s hospital. These new additions will help the hospital to better treat patients with neurological conditions and improve the overall quality of care.

