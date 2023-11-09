Dr. Rajeev Singh Patna received gold medal for his better work in the field of physiotherapy

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 9: Dr. Rajeev Kumar Singh, the country’s renowned physiotherapist and director of Sai Health Care Wellness Center, Patna, was awarded a gold medal by Bihar Regiment Center for his excellent work in the field of medicine. Dr. Rajiv was given this honour during a grand function organized on the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day at Bihar Regiment Center Danapur. He received this honour from Brigadier K D Jaspal, Center Head of Bihar Regiment Center Danapur, for doing better work in the field of physiotherapy.

Dr. Rajeev is a well-known physiotherapist of the country. In the field of physiotherapy, Dr. Rajeev has provided his services to many actors, leaders and cricketers in the country and abroad.

Dr. Rajeev Kumar Singh, excited by the above honour, said that it was a struggle to reach this point from a small villageThis year World Physiotherapy Day will always be memorable for us. Receiving the gold medal for our contribution in the field of medicine is a very fortunate moment for us and our family. Becoming a physiotherapist in Bihar and working with the soldiers is a matter of pride in itself. I consider myself fortunate to have got the opportunity to serve the country by treating hundreds of soldiers at Bihar Regiment Centre, Danapur. Dr. Rajeev Singh also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Bihar Regiment Center Danapur on this honour. He said that this is the most memorable moment of my life in which I got the opportunity to serve the country. This award is a matter of pride for our field and Bihar. He told that I have cured hundreds of soldiers with my physiotherapy treatment. And in future also I will continue to work for the service of the country.

He further said that treatment of diseases like arthritis, spinal cord injury is possible through physiotherapy. It also does not have any side effects. Today, in today’s fast-paced life, physiotherapy has become very important in everyday life. Where most diseases can be eradicated without medicine. Often people leave physiotherapy midway. By doing this you do not get full benefit. There are many sessions which need to be completed. If you want its benefits to last for a long time, complete all the sessions.

