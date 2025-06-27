Dr. Ravina Duhan Partners with Yuvraj LLP to Consult on HR Strategy & Organization Development

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 27: In a significant move aimed at reinforcing operational efficiency and people-centric growth, Dr. Ravina Duhan, a seasoned HR strategist and business coach, has partnered with Mr. Mandeep Kumar Singh, Founder of Yuvraj Supply Chain Services LLP, to lead the company's HR transformation and developing the organization by her strategic HR initiatives.

With over 18 years of diverse experience spanning the healthcare and corporate sectors, Dr. Ravina Duhan brings deep expertise in Training & Development, Performance Management Systems (PMS), Talent Acquisition, and Strategic HR Management. A certified PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Trainer, she actively partners with organizations to build safer, more inclusive workplaces. Dr. Duhan regularly conducts PoSH awareness sessions, formulates company-specific anti-harassment policies, and guides Internal Committees (ICs) on compliance, reporting, and resolution protocolsas mandated by Indian law. Her work not only ensures statutory compliance but also nurtures a culture of respect and accountability within organizations.

Through this collaboration, she will architect robust HR frameworks and models designed to scale operations, improve employee engagement, and enable structured growth within Yuvraj Supply Chain Services LLP. These frameworks will include performance appraisal systems, role-based competency mapping, employee lifecycle policies, and leadership development programs aimed at building a high-performance culture.

Speaking of the association, Dr. Ravina Duhan, Strategic HR Partner shared, "I'm excited to collaborate with a visionary leader Mr. Mandeep Kumar Singh. Yuvraj Supply Chain Services LLP holds great potential, and I look forward to implementing strategic HR solutions and process that will empower teams and drive sustainable success."

A respected name in the logistics and supply chain sector, Mandeep Kumar Singh, Founder of Yuvraj Supply Chain Services LLP, added, "We've always believed in building a business with heart and structure. Dr. Ravina's approach to HR is both strategic and human. Her involvement will not only strengthen our internal processes but also support our vision of scaling with a people-first mindset."

This partnership marks a new chapter for Yuvraj Supply Chain Services LLP, aligning its operational goals with future-ready HR practices and a scalable SOP structure.

Dr. Ravina Duhan is a distinguished HR leader, POSH trainer, and certified business coach with a legacy of transforming organizations through strategic people management. Her dual academic background in healthcare and HR from Symbiosis and IIM Calcutta, respectively, uniquely positions her to bring cross-sectoral insights to the table.

Yuvraj SCS is a trusted logistics partner helping businesses simplify freight, customs, and supply chain challenges with speed, precision, and a consultative approach. With a global network in 120+ countries and expertise in customs clearance, break-bulk, and consolidation, we deliver smart, cost-effective solutions that keep your shipments movingwithout delays or hidden surprises. At Yuvraj SCS, your trust moves us, and we deliverevery time.

