Dr. Riddhe Sshilpi Honored with Most Trusted Vastu Consultant in India Award at National Quality Awards 2024

New Delhi [India], October 9: Dr. Riddhe Sshilpi, honoured with the prestigious Most Trusted Vastu Consultant in India Award at the National Quality Awards 2024, held on 28th September 2024 in New Delhi. This distinguished event, brought to you by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. under the exceptional guidance of Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, celebrates innovation and excellence across a variety of sectors. It convenes respected leaders to recognize remarkable achievements and valuable contributions.

With years of expertise in Vastu Shastra, Dr. Sshilpi has earned a reputation for providing practical and effective solutions that align with the ancient science of architecture. Her guidance has helped countless individuals and businesses harmonize their living and workspaces, leading to enhanced well-being and success. Driven by a deep passion for the field, Dr. Riddhe Sshilpi is widely recognized for her dedication, trustworthiness, and exceptional insights into Vastu.

Dr. Riddhe Sshilpi expressed her gratitude by saying, "I am truly honored to receive this award, which motivates me to continue my mission of enhancing well-being through Vastu Shastra and supporting individuals in creating harmonious spaces."

The awards ceremony was illuminated by the presence of Padma Shree awardee Mrs. Raveena Tandon, who attended as the distinguished Chief Guest. Her participation added an air of elegance and glamour, enhancing the celebratory atmosphere and the sense of achievement. Numerous industry leaders from various sectors were recognized for their remarkable contributions. The event was skillfully hosted by Miss Muskaan Chowdhry, a renowned personality whose charismatic presence kept the audience engaged throughout the evening. Notably, Hinduja Housing Finance Limited was honored as the Most Trusted Housing Finance Company, while Smile Foundation received the award for the Most Trusted NGO in Child Development for its impactful work in empowering young lives.

The success of the event was made possible with the support of key partners, including Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, Prime Publicity India as the Printing Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner.

From an impressive pool of over 60,000 nominations, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. carefully selected more than 100 winners across sectors such as Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tourism, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also celebrated outstanding talent from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and social media influencers.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. is widely acclaimed for its commitment to recognizing excellence and innovation across diverse industries. Partnering with Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., a leader in web development, digital marketing, and branding, Brand Empower continues to raise the bar for industry recognition. Founded by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. has become a trusted ally for businesses seeking to strengthen their online presence and enhance brand visibility. Since its inception, the National Quality Awards (NQA) have been a platform to honor industry excellence and innovation. The inaugural edition in 2023 featured Mrs. Sonali Bendre, while the second edition, held on 28th September 2024, had Padma Shree awardee Mrs. Raveena Tandon as the Chief Guest.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. remains dedicated to its mission of celebrating exceptional achievements across industries, continually setting new standards of excellence and inspiration.

