Dr Rohit Sane wins Business Titan of the year award

Mumbai, September 6: Dr. Rohit Sane, founder & CEO of Madhavbaug, a leading chain of ayurvedic healthcare clinic in India, have received the ‘Radio City Business Titan’ of the year award for his contribution and excellence in providing effective ayurvedic remedies for diabetes and related cardiac ailments.

The award was presented to Dr Sane at an event held in Dubai.

Madhavbaug, the brand of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd, is a specialist in treating and reversing diabetes, obesity, hypertension and cardiac-related ailments through ‘Scientific Ayurveda’ – a blend of modern medical technology with the core principles of Ayurveda. Through its scientific, evidence-based Ayurveda and non-invasive therapies, Madhavbaug has even managed to successfully treat and reverse critical cardiac-related illnesses, which otherwise required surgical intervention. In its two-decade-long journey, ‘Madhavbaug’ has successfully treated over 10 lakh patients through its health care clinics and Hospitals across India.

Dr Sane-led Madhavbaug recently received NABH accreditation for its state-of-the-art hospital located at Khopoli, Maharashtra. The NABH accreditation is a mark of international recognition for any hospital and proof that the hospital provides quality healthcare as per global standards. ‘

Under Dr Sane’s leadership, Madhavbaug has so far published over 150 research reports in peer-reviewed allopathic medical journals – nationally and globally highlighting its success in treating and reversing lifestyle disorders like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension and obesity.

Radio City, India’s first private FM radio station, launched ‘Business Titans’, an international event to recognise Indian business leaders for their business excellence and innovation.

