Dr. Sahil Lal Discusses the Launch of Muscat Premier Polyclinic by Metro Hospital to Provide Comprehensive Healthcare Services in Oman

April 18: Dr Sahil Lal, the son of Dr Purushottam Lal, an internationally acclaimed doctor to receive prestigious awards such as Padma Vibhushan, Dr. B.C. Roy national award and Padma Bhushan, is taking his father’s legacy forward by expanding their healthcare services internationally. In this interview, Dr Lal talks about the launch of Muscat Premier Polyclinic, a new multi-specialty polyclinic in Oman, and their commitment to providing accessible and modern healthcare services to the community.

Dr. Sahil, can you tell us about the recent launch of Muscat Premier Polyclinic by Metro Hospital in Oman?

Yes, of course. Metro Hospital, one of the leading healthcare providers in India, has launched Muscat Premier Polyclinic, a new multi-specialty polyclinic located in Al Khoud, Muscat. We saw a growing demand for healthcare services in the GCC region and felt that we could make a positive impact by offering accessible and modern healthcare services in Oman and to develop medical tourism and strengthen the century long bond between Oman and India. This is our second venture after Cambodia.

What kind of services does the polyclinic offer?

As of now, we offer general physician, mother and child care, orthopaedic, internal medicine, laboratory, X-ray, and dental services. In the future, we plan to expand to add physiotherapy, dermatology, and other procedure-based clinics. We also plan to convert the polyclinic to a day care centre.

How is the infrastructure of the polyclinic?

The polyclinic is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and equipment to provide the best possible care for patients. We have made sure that the infrastructure is modern, and the services are focused on the premier class of patients.

What is the hospital’s commitment to the local community?

We are committed to engaging with the local community and plan to launch initiatives and programs to promote health and wellness in the surrounding area. We will organize medical check-up camps, observation days, health packages, insurance tie-ups, and home care services. Our long-term goals are to retain patients and add new ones to the centre.

Can you tell us more about the hospital’s founder, Dr. Purushottam Lal?

My father, Dr. Purushottam Lal, is an awardee of Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and is internationally acclaimed as one of the best doctors of heart. He founded Metro Hospital with the aim of providing affordable and accessible healthcare services to the community.

What message do you have for the people of Oman?

We are committed to providing the best healthcare services to the community. With the launch of Muscat Premier Polyclinic, Metro Hospital has taken a significant step towards expanding its services internationally and contributing to the healthcare industry in Oman. We are confident that our healthcare services will have a positive impact on the healthcare landscape in the region.

