Dr Sameera Gupta presents "Spirit 360, a health and wellness exhibition"

Dr Sameera Gupta who is an acclaimed occupational therapist, trained physiotherapist and awarded as the Times of India Healthcare leader in Obesity Management in 2020-21, from Juhu, Mumbai orchestrated "Spirit 360, a health and wellness exhibition" an initiative given by Dr Sameera Gupta to all the brands in the health, wellness, fitness, and healthy food industries.

Spirit 360 is a health and wellness exhibition for all health, wellness & fitness enthusiasts.

The participants are doctors to healers, healthy food options, and tarot card readers, all available under one roof. They have health enthusiastic exhibitors from all over India to demonstrate & display products & services used for Health, Wellness, Beauty & Fitness Activities. The motive of bringing the different branches of Health business owners & end users together is to create a one stop destination of benefit for all.

Highlighting the importance of leading a healthy life, the expo aims to strengthen the trust of the consumers in different health products & services and provide a perfect platform to introduce the latest technical advances and research of the industry.

Along with fitness demonstrations, there were also free giveaways throughout the day and free tastings of healthy food, nutritious snacks and healthy juices.

Founder & Medical Director of Dr Sameera's Physioslim Clinic which is a Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & Weight management centre, Dr Sameera Gupta celebrated 25 glorious years in the Healthcare Industry says "Nothing should stop U from growing young"

