Dr. Sarita Sukhija Presents: The Art of Vaginal Tightening – A Guide by the Guiding Light Behind Myra IVF

New Delhi [India], May 14:Our bodies are changing every second. And as we grow older, a lot of these changes begin to hinder some aspects of our lives. But at the same time, science also keeps up with these changes and comes up with solutions that can help us navigate these challenges. One such wonder of science is the procedure of vaginal tightening. It's a process to retain or repair the tightness of vagina that might have been lost due to childbirth, aging, menopause or some other factors.

A slack or loosening the elasticity of vagina might not seem like a bigger issue at first but it can have consequences that can hamper the quality of your life and sexual health. Several aspects of your lifestyle get impacted when the vagina slacks beyond a certain level. Bladder control issues, vaginal laxity, decreased level of sexual satisfaction, vaginal atrophy, painful intercourse, inconvenience with wearing tampons are some of the many challenges that arise from vaginal loosening.

Myra IVF's Dr. Sarita Sukhija says, “Just like we care for our physical well-being and mental health, we must look after our sexual health as well. It often goes unnoticed because there’s a lack of conversations around it. But anything that disturbs your sexual health also impacts your mental health in some way. So even though Vaginal Loosening might not seem something critical to you, it might still need your attention.”

The process of vaginal tightening comes with many benefits. It tightens the vagina, elevates sexual health, it can resolve congenital disorders like vaginal atresia as well, it reduces the occurrence of vaginal infections, it helps with urinary bladder control issues and helps solve various other challenges that arise due to vaginal slacking. Even in women who're suffering from post menopausal effects, vaginal tightening can ease the symptoms of vaginal dryness, burning and itching. All in all, it's a process that helps you improve your sexual health, other issues pertaining to vagina and urinary bladder control.

There's no one way to go about the process of vaginal tightening. It's usually achieved in various ways. First and most efficient being – non-invasive laser treatment. It's one of the most recommended ways to get your vaginal walls tightened. It's non-invasive, non-surgical and focuses on producing collagen and elastic fibres through laser heating. FemiLift is one such treatment which elevates vaginal health by restoring the elasticity of vaginal walls and is equally effective in urinary incontinence infections.

Another go-to process for vaginal tightening is – vaginoplasty. Unlike laser treatment, this one is a surgical process that is often done post pregnancy or due to aging. The key purpose of this procedure is to reconstruct the vagina to repair its shape and size. It makes the vaginal canal tighter and it eventually aids in urinary incontinence. Labiaplasty is yet another surgery which is performed only on the labia of the vagina to make the lips symmetrical by correcting its size/shape. Vaginoplasty and Labiaplasty can be done together or in isolation, depending on the needs of the patient.

There's another common way of vaginal tightening that doesn't involve any procedure as such. It's the usage of creams, gels and pills. These medications are popular and easily accessible, making it convenient for women to undergo vaginal tightening. However, the only setback is that even though they can aid in the tightening of the vaginal walls, they can't really relieve the symptoms of urinary incontinence, which is the loss of bladder control. Their efficiency is also something that's uncertain and subjective as compared to the previous methods.

Any of these procedures can be adopted for vaginal tightening, but each one of them come with their own set of challenges. The slackening of vaginal walls is eventually a natural process. So there's always a possibility of the walls regaining their previous form, implying that these treatments might not last forever. Yet out of all, Vaginoplasty is a procedure that can still deliver long term results. However, that too comes with its own sets of side effects which may or may not arise; like, scarring, loss of sensation, bleeding or infections. In vaginal tightening surgery, there's a possible range of side effects too like nerve damage, infection or damage to the rectum. While the usage of pills, creams and gels might cause irritation and allergy. This is why it's equally crucial to consult a reliable medical practitioner who can help you choose the best, and navigate any possible challenges.

“The procedure of vaginal tightening is not very common in India. Which is why, a lot of patients I meet are often skeptical about it and nervous about the possible side effects. But our vagina is just like any other organ. Every part of our body needs care and with right support and guidance you can give it the best possible care,” says Dr. Sarita Sukhija, the visionary behind Myra IVF.

Women since ages have been taught how to live with inconvenience. Unless something is critical, it often goes unnoticed and unaddressed. But it's important to unlearn it and accept that they're always one step away from living a better life. Vaginal health is just as important as any other organ and should be looked after.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor before taking any step.

