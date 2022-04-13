Dr Sukanta Kumar Jena, CEO of Inovaantage felicitated with 'Champions of Change' Telengana Award 2021

Adding another feather to his cap, Dr Sukanta Kumar Jena was honoured at the Champions of Change Telengana awards for his exceptional accomplishments and innovations in the field of IT and Telecommunications.

Champions of Change is a platform for change-makers for promoting Gandhian values, Swachata, community service and social development selected by constitutional jury members headed by KG Balakrishnan, Former Chief Justice of India and Former Chairman NRC along with Former Judge of Supreme Court of India.

Champions of Change, Telangana award is a state version of Champions of Change national award which is organised by Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a Non-Profit Company recognised by the Government of India to honour organisations and personalities who are doing exemplary work in the fields of social welfare, culture, education, healthcare, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, special contribution in aspirational districts, corona warriors and for the national unity.

Dr Sukanta was felicitated by Lt. Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan along with Justice K.G. Balakrishna at the award ceremony held in Taj Deccan, Hyderabad. Other notable winners included the likes of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, ace badminton champion PV Sindhu, actors Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Expressing his gratitude for this honour, Dr Sukanta shared, "It is a great honour to be felicitated by the COC, Telengana Award and I am grateful to IFIE for believing in my work. Persistence determination and belief has brought our organisation to the level where employees, partners and customers feel proud to be associated with us across the world. Fighting against all odds during a global pandemic, we are proud to give wings to our dream of creating employment opportunities for the youth in Telangana and develop a space of global technology and leadership".

Dr Sukanta is a passionate and futuristic visionary leader who believes in leading by example and promotes an action-oriented leadership culture. He is motivated by a strong sense of urgency, concentrating on the task at hand and ensuring its timely completion delivering unmatched values to the customers in the form of tailor-made, tech-powered, and pioneering solutions that Inovaantage specializes in, such as electricity, telecom, transportation, and logistics. Under his leadership, Inovaantage has successfully expanded its global reach by establishing a presence in multiple countries, including Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Europe, Africa, India, and the Philippines. The company is currently preparing to establish a presence in the United Kingdom.

In addition to being such a successful businessman, he is also a good samaritan who believes in giving back to the society. According to him, "CSR is in our DNA. It is an important aspect of providing our customers with sustainable values. By keeping CSR at the forefront of our minds, we can ensure that we are always thinking about our organisation's accountability towards a rapidly evolving world. We are focusing on Tier II cities as outsourcing hub to generate more employment for less privileged. Addtionally, on a local and national level, we at Inovaantage are constantly striving to strengthen our focus on social responsibilities, whether it's championing women's rights, preserving the environment, conserving wildlife, or eradicating poverty".

