Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala’s Holistic Healing Attracts Attention at Agra Mahakumbh of Agarwal Community 2024

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 8: Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala, an accomplished Physiotherapist and Naturopathist, made an indelible mark at Agra Mahakumbh of Agarwal Community 2024 in Akola with her outstanding healthcare services. This event saw an extraordinary medical initiative led by Dr. Surabhi, where she held lectures to nearly 10,000 attendees while conducting checkups for over 300 individuals.

Dr. Surabhi, revered for her pioneering healthcare approach, has been revolutionizing lives for 18 years through her clinical care and therapy centers in Pune and Dehradun. With a degree in Physiotherapy from Bachelor to Masters level Neurophysiotherapy, as well as expertise in Naturopathy and Yoga Sciences, she stands as an example of integrative healing.

Dr. Surabhi stands out by her unique blend of modern science with traditional remedies, earning her the title of having “magic hands.” At Agra Mahakumbh of Agarwal Community 2024, she demonstrated this prowess by treating various conditions ranging from knee and hip replacements, frozen shoulder, digestive tract disorders, diabetes-related ailments, joint stiffness, retinal pigments, and peripheral neuropathy.

Beyond her academic accomplishments, Dr. Surabhi’s compassionate care and commitment to holistic healing have gained her widespread acclaim. Her innovative therapeutic approach features natural therapies and lifestyle adjustments that empower patients to overcome ailments without resorting to surgery.

Dr. Surabhi’s impactful contributions to healthcare recently earned her the ET Change Makers Award 2022, cementing her position as a transformative figure within healthcare. Her success stories resonate with those seeking holistic approaches toward wellness.

Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala’s revolutionary approach to healthcare can be explored further by visiting her website: www.dhanwala.com. As Agra Mahakumbh of Agarwal Community 2024 fades into memory, her holistic healing legacy remains as strong as ever – offering hope and transformation to countless individuals on their path toward greater well-being.

