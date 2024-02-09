Dr. Vikram Mehta, MD of SPARTAN welcomes the Interim Union Budget 2024-25, cherishes the PM’s Leadership

New Delhi (India), February 3: Vikram Mehta, the Managing Director of SPARTAN Engineering Industries, has acknowledged the government's continuous efforts to protect the environment by encouraging solarization in households. The vision to transform the country into ‘Viksit Bharat' by 2047 articulates the government's long-term commitment to national development. The Mudra Yojana is another milestone by the government to encourage women Entrepreneurs. It shows India as one Strong Nation, ensuring ‘Viksit Bharat' Sankalp. In the coming years, India will be the hometown of Startup Ecosystem.

The dedication to building houses under PM Awaas Yojana Grameen for Rural Development shows a futuristic approach towards the Country's Economy. The new housing scheme for the middle class will fuel infrastructure growth. It will strengthen the sentiments of homebuyers, which eventually will boost the market. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market has played an important role in the nation's GDP. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has seen tremendous economic growth on a global platform. Although there is no big announcement in the interim budget for 2024, it continued its focus on infrastructure upgrades, which will benefit real estate growth. The growth is not limited to the top cities, but it will have an immense impact on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities' urbanization across the country, said Vikram Mehta.

He further added, “With this rapid growth, given the recent increase in fire incidents, I want real estate to also focus on building safe and fire-free infrastructure for the people of India. Residential fire incidents have increased rapidly in two years, leaving us to rethink our home-buying choices. Now, buying a house should not be a luxury, but a luxury with safety. Developers and Realtors should follow all the fire safety and evacuation norms, and homebuyers should check safety pieces of equipment as the most luxurious amenity. Eventually, India will be the first country to address safety to such an extent that the government, industrialists, developers, and people have come together to encourage safer living and safer infrastructural growth.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor