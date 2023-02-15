Dr Vikrant Subaash, Celebrated Numerology And Vaastu Expert Coach Conferred With Trendsetter 2023 Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra), February 15: Well-known Holistic Numerology and Vaastu Expert Coach Mr. Vikrant Subaash was complimented by the Times Applaud digital news media in its annual Mumbai event. The start-studded Trendsetter 2023 Award function, held on 10th February at Orchid hotel, saw a gathering of eminent personalities. Mr. Vikrant Subaash, widely known for his exceptional work for the past 15 years, was honored by none other than legendary singer Kumar Sanu for being a trendsetter in Numerology & Vaastu.

In its third edition, the award was organized to felicitate those individuals, entrepreneurs and business houses who have significantly contributed to society through their prolific work. Mr Vikrant Subaash, with his Numerology, Astrology & Vaastu guidance, has helped thousands of people alleviate their sufferings. His accurate predictions and solutions on Business, Career, Marriage, Health and more have brought success, happiness, health and prosperity to almost all his clients from all walks of life. His clientele includes movie actors, tv personalities, politicians, cricketers and upcoming entrepreneurs from India and overseas.

Receiving the prestigious award, Dr Subaash said, “I have always believed in sharing knowledge without holding anything back. My motto in life is to use my Numerology wisdom for the benefit of society.” He preaches the mantra of “Learn – Apply – Accomplish”. Carrying an enthusiastic personality with a passion for putting a smile on people in distress, Mr Vikrant Subaash is widely known for his Digital Age analysis techniques.

The dynamic consultant is also the founder of Destiny Master, a Centre of Excellence in Occult Sciences. Under his undertaking MasterNumeroVaastu, he offers high-quality numerology and vaastu wisdom and insight. The vision and intentions are to provide people with the most accurate, logical, clear and trusted information and empower each one of them to gain a deeper and more conscious experience of life.

Adorned with great humility and an attitude of spiritual modesty, the expert professional has been imparting this knowledge to thousands of people. He has conducted more than 1500 online as well as offline workshops and trained 5000+ students all over India and abroad; some of his students have become professionals in science. He guides and motivates pupils to learn and transform their lives and others. His practical yet effective recommendations with relevance to modern times are his USP.

Vikrant services have won him accolades from every corner. The young man has received many awards and accreditations. Recently he has been bestowed with the Most Prominent Digital Age Numerologist Award for 2022 by Nation Wide Awards and one from “The Success Today Magazine.” Furthermore, he has earned an Honorary Doctorate from Central Christian University and Maharishi Vagbhata Shaikshik Sansthan.

