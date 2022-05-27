Dr Vishwa Cariappa of San Group honored with 'Achievers of Bengaluru' award

Dr Vishwa Cariappa BS, Managing Director of San Group of Companies was presented 'Achievers of Bengaluru' Award at a function held in Bengaluru on May 20, 2022. The Award, instituted by Vijaya Karnataka and Bangalore Mirror, was presented by Home Minister Araga Jnanedra. The Home Minister expressed his delight and congratulated the organisers for hosting the prominent event.

Responding after receiving the award Dr BS Vishwa Cariappa said, "It is an inspiration for me to do even better. 'Achievers of Bengaluru' Award is intended to recognize those who have achieved excellence in various fields. I am very happy to be a part of such an award." Cariappa further added, "San Group launched with the goal of achieving excellence in the real estate industry and today the company has expanded into several sectors. This award is also an encouragement to serve more people in the future."

The event was also attended by noted performer Dolly Dhananjay along with actress Sanjana Anand.

