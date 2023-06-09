DRA Skylantis: The Ultimate Residential Project Launch in Chennai

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 9: DRA Skylantis, a premium residential project, is set to make its grand launch in Chennai on the 10th and 11th of June 2023 which is OMR's one and only newly launching on-road project. Developed by Chennai's renowned real estate developer DRA Homes who pioneered the use of Construction Timeline Meter at all project sites, also has the unique track record of having delivered all the projects on time. DRA Skylantis promises a unique living experience that combines space, privacy, and connectivity in the bustling city of Chennai. Situated on a sprawling land extent of 1.3 acres, DRA Skylantis boasts a total saleable area of 1,85,790 square feet. Its prime location, bang on OMR and only a five-minute drive from Sholinganallur Junction, offers unparalleled convenience and accessibility for its residents.

With a total of 125 units spread across two blocks, DRA Skylantis presents a range of apartment types and sizes to suit diverse lifestyles. The project features a stilt plus 13-floor structure, with Block B1 comprising six units per floor and Block B2 offering four units per floor.

Highlighting the key USPs of the property, Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director, DRA Homes shared, "DRA Skylantis prides itself on its unique selling propositions that set it apart from other residential projects in the area. Each apartment in the development enjoys three-sided ventilation, ensuring a constant flow of fresh air and a naturally lit living space. Moreover, the thoughtfully designed layout ensures that no apartment has an opposite door facing, guaranteeing enhanced privacy for residents. Additionally, the project features no common walls between apartments, further emphasizing privacy and tranquility. DRA Skylantis aims to provide the "best in category" specifications, ensuring a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle for its esteemed residents."

Ranjeeth Rathod further added, ""We are thrilled to announce the launch of DRA Skylantis, our premium residential project, in the vibrant location of OMR, Chennai. Situated on a sprawling 1.3-acre land, this development promises a unique living experience. With its prime location on OMR and just a five-minute drive from Sholinganallur Junction, DRA Skylantis offers unparalleled convenience and accessibility."

The pricing for DRA Skylantis starts at 81 lakhs* onwards, offering competitive rates for the premium living experience it offers. The project offers a range of apartment types and sizes to cater to various preferences. The available configurations include 2 BHK+2T apartments spanning 1198 sq. ft. and 1239 sq. ft., 3 BHK+2T apartments ranging from 1342 sq. ft. to 1391 sq. ft., 3 BHK+3T apartments covering 1675 sq. ft. to 1700 sq. ft., and spacious 4 BHK+3T apartments spanning 1911 sq. ft.

To celebrate the launch, the RERA approved DRA Skylantis presents an exclusive offer for early birds. Customers who book their units before the 11th of June can save up to 10 lakhs, making it an ideal opportunity for those seeking the perfect home in Chennai. The project theme, "THE PLUS LIFE," encapsulates the core essence of DRA Skylantis. It symbolizes the added advantages residents can expect, including ample space, enhanced privacy, and excellent connectivity.

Established over 37 years ago, DRA Homes has an impeccable track record in the real estate industry, operating in both Bangalore and Chennai. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and a commitment to on-time delivery, DRA Homes has earned the trust of 11,855 satisfied customers. The company's extensive portfolio showcases its expertise in developing and delivering quality residential projects. With over 10 million square feet of completed projects and a remarkable 7,974 apartments handed over, DRA Homes has left a lasting impact on the real estate landscape.

DRA Homes prides itself on its customer-centric approach, making it the first developer in Chennai to prioritize customer satisfaction throughout the entire buying cycle. The innovative Customer Delight Meter allows the company to measure and improve customer happiness, ensuring an exceptional experience for every buyer.

The brand ethos of DRA Homes revolves around two key principles: on-time delivery and customer centricity. As Chennai's first developer to introduce the Construction Timeline Meter at each project site before construction begins, DRA Homes emphasizes its commitment to timely completion and delivery of projects. This transparency and accountability set them apart from the competition, earning them the trust and loyalty of their customers.

DRA Homes currently has residential projects worth 2,712 crores under execution in both Bangalore and Chennai, showcasing their continuous dedication to meeting the evolving housing needs of customers. With a strong foundation built on years of experience and a customer-centric approach, DRA Homes continues to shape the real estate landscape with its innovative and quality-driven developments.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.drahomes.in or contact our sales team at 98403 50001

