Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30: Draup has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ in India (from Jan '25 to Jan '26)!

Draup is thrilled to announce that they have been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the third consecutive year. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on feedback from the employees, highlighting their positive experiences and the supportive workplace culture they've built together.

This certification reflects the strong foundation of trust, collaboration, and pride that defines the workplace. At Draup, employees remain dedicated to fostering an environment where every team member feels empowered, valued, and inspired to grow both personally and professionally.

"This recognition is a reflection of the incredible people who make Draup what it is. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on building an even better workplace by advancing diversity, equity, learning, and sustainability initiatives. Together, we will continue to achieve great things!" - Zoheab Rehaman, HR-Director, Draup

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Draup

Draup empowers enterprise to transform sales and talent strategies with AI-driven insights derived from global labor market datasets. Our platform enables efficient, scalable workforce planning and account-based marketing initiatives. Draup helps organizations build future-ready teams through strategic skills mapping, precision talent acquisition, and competitive benchmarking and provides actionable insights for ideal customer profiling, targeted ABM campaigns, and data-driven account planning.

For more details, kindly visit: Draup.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

