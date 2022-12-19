Dreamscapers Media & Promotions LLP joins hand with Narmada Kidney Foundation to celebrate Organ Donors Day

Dreamscapers Media & Promotions LLP joined Narmada Kidney Foundation in the event "Organ Donors Day" organized by the foundation on November 30, 2022.

Narmada Kidney Foundation has been observing November 30 as Organ Donors Day since 1997 in order to pay respect to generous and courageous organ donors. At this event, the chief guest was Mahesh Manjrekar.

The venue of this event was Swa. Sawarkar Rashtriya Smarak, 252, Veer Sawarkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar (W), Mumbai - 400 028.

Incorporated in 2022, Dreamscapers Media & Promotion LLP is a branding, promotion, and event Management Company based out of Thane, Maharashtra. The company was founded by Rahul Ghorawat, a graduate of IIM Kozhikode with 2 decades of experience in the Banking and Financial Services industry. His company develops measurable marketing strategies to allow brands to maximise their customer reach and business presence. As an emerging company, Rahul decided to promote Dreamscapers Media & Promotions LLP by joining hands with Narmada Kidney Foundation.

Narmada Kidney Foundation was established in 1993 by Dr Bharat V. Shah when kidney patients had absolutely no clue about the nature and severity of their disease. The charitable foundation got its name from its founder's mother, Narmadaben Shah. Since its inception, the foundation has been on a mission to educate people about the prevention of kidney disease and educate patients about taking proper care of their kidney disease. The wide range of its activities includes prevention camps, regular educational programmes, printing and publishing of educational materials, providing medicines at subsidised rates, and cadaver transplantation promotion.

About this association, Rahul Ghorawat shares, "Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is an important cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The lack of information on this disease and its management in a low-middle-income country like India is a burning issue. In this situation, Narmada Kidney Foundation is on a mission to support patients with kidney diseases and aid their families. By joining hands with Narmada Kidney Foundation, Dreamscrapers is trying to contribute our bit to empower society."

Dreamscapers is a relatively new team with young and vibrant professionals. From a humble beginning, the company envisions achieving continuous growth in 2023. Furthermore, Dreamscapers aims to work on more CSR projects to give back to the community.

