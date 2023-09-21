DRIVE YOUR FUTURE WITH AI TECHNOLOGY: ROBOTIX USA LAUNCHES CV PRO on Kickstarter with full funding in just one hour

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 21: Robots and artificial intelligence (AI) are poised to play an increasingly transformative role in shaping our future. As technology continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, we are witnessing the emergence of robots that are not only highly capable but also adaptable to a wide range of tasks. These AI-driven machines are revolutionizing industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation. They can perform repetitive and dangerous tasks with precision, freeing humans to focus on more creative and complex endeavors. Furthermore, AI is enabling robots to learn and adapt, making them more versatile and capable of working alongside humans in collaborative environments. This synergy between AI and robotics holds the promise of boosting productivity, enhancing the quality of life, and addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing society.

However, as we look ahead, it's crucial to consider the ethical and societal implications of this AI-driven robotic revolution. Questions about job displacement, privacy, and the responsible use of AI need to be addressed. Striking the right balance between technological progress and ethical considerations will be essential to ensure that robots and AI contribute positively to our future. Moreover, as we integrate AI and robotics into our daily lives, we must remain vigilant in developing robust regulatory frameworks that safeguard against misuse and ensure that these transformative technologies benefit all of humanity. The future with AI and robots holds incredible promise, but it also demands thoughtful and responsible stewardship to harness their potential for the greater good.

In a quest to ignite the spark of innovation and entrepreneurship in the minds of tomorrow's visionaries, Robotix USA Inc has embarked on a transformative journey harnessing the boundless potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to redefine the landscape of transportation.

As part of this bold mission, Robotix USA Inc has unveiled a Kickstarter campaign https://tinyurl.com/CV-PRO-KICKSTARTER that introduces CV Pro, a remarkably affordable plug-and-play robot equipped with open-source technology. This ingenious creation serves as a gateway for enthusiasts, both tech-savvy and robotics-oriented, to dive into the intricate world of AI and the vast possibilities of autonomous vehicle technology. With CV Pro, the road to self-driving car solutions becomes an exciting adventure of exploration and learning.

MIDDLETOWN, DE – Powered by a dedication to inspire and educate future innovators, Robotix USA Inc has set its course to not just witness but actively shape the future of transportation through AI. With CV Pro, the horizon of possibilities is vast, and the journey promises to be thrilling.

CV Pro is designed to empower individuals to explore the nuances of advanced AI technologies, including machine learning, applied deep learning, and neural networks. Starting at a modest $89 on Kickstarter, CV Pro caters to a diverse audience, including high school and college students, robotics enthusiasts, developers, AI aficionados, educators, hardware engineers, software developers, and industry technologists. In a world where AI-driven driverless vehicles are rapidly evolving, CV Pro is the ultimate training kit for navigating this transformative terrain.

Ramana Prasad, Chairman and Co-Founder of Robotix USA Inc, emphatically states, "CV Pro is not just a product; it's an invitation to embark on an exhilarating journey through the realm of autonomous vehicle technology. It's a toolkit that empowers you to unlock innovative solutions, ushering in new paradigms and real-world applications to address global challenges. At Robotix, our enduring mission has been to nurture the next generation of young minds who will drive positive change."

Prasad keenly emphasizes the dynamic nature of AI technologies and their pivotal role in reshaping various industries. "In the domain of artificial intelligence, change is the only constant," he notes. "AI technologies are advancing at a breathtaking pace, rendering old methods obsolete. Our products and technology are aligned with the cutting edge of technological advancements, ensuring we remain at the forefront of emerging trends and technologies."

Prasad's conviction extends to the transformation AI technology is set to bring to the transportation sector in the coming years. He envisions a spectrum of novel transportation applications, spanning robo-taxis, agricultural vehicles, mining machinery, security surveillance drones, aquatic robots, waterborne autonomous vehicles, logistics and warehousing automation, industrial automation, autonomous trains, self-driving trucks, and more. The possibilities are boundless, and automated vehicles represent a burgeoning market ripe for exploration.

Key Features and Benefits of CV Pro:

Empower Creativity: Build your AI-driven autonomous vehicle with ease, fostering innovation and creativity.

Unlock AI Insights: Harness the power of computer vision technology to explore solutions for platooning and self-driving cars.

Stay Ahead: Stay at the forefront of trends shaping the future of mobility with hands-on experience.

Master Autonomous Navigation: Access an ideal AI-powered training platform to master autonomous navigation.

Deep Dive into AI: Gain expertise in the fundamentals of AI and operational techniques of futuristic computer vision technologies.

Real-world Simulations: Explore advanced operational techniques used in real-time self-driving vehicles, including vehicle or person-following, lane-keeping, obeying traffic signals, platooning, obstacle detection and avoidance, and emergency braking.

Customization and Innovation: Customize projects using Python and OpenCV, unleashing your creativity and innovation.

Flexible Packs: Choose from three different packs: the Self-driving car pack, AV + Platooning Pack of 2, and Classroom Pack of 3.

Competition Kit: A CV Pro competition pack of 3 is also available on Kickstarter.

User-friendly App: The CV Pro app is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Ramana Prasad underscores the significance of the CV Pro Competition Kit, which has been meticulously designed for the "Future Engineers Competition" during the WRO 2023 and WRO 2024 seasons. This specialized kit empowers students to engage with cutting-edge technology and AI concepts, providing them with a head start in the world of autonomous technology.

Robotix USA Inc takes its commitment to education and innovation to a global stage. The company proudly announces its role as the sponsoring partner for the upcoming World Robotics Olympiad 2023, scheduled to be held in Panama City, Panama from November 7-9, 2023. This prestigious event provides an ideal platform for Robotix to showcase its CV Pro Competition Kit to delegates from across the globe, further fueling the aspirations of future innovators.

Since its inception in 2010, Robotix USA Inc has remained dedicated to providing young learners with engaging and impactful educational experiences designed to make learning enjoyable. The company's array of award-winning educational STEAM products, including Phiro, STEM Maker Kit, Brick Math Kit, Playbits, AI Lite, and Robobricks, have garnered acclaim from educators not only in the USA but also in Asia and beyond. Thousands of satisfied customers worldwide have embraced Robotix's educational tools.

Robotix USA Inc extends its educational reach to over 40,000 students across 36 schools in India, where it offers a state-of-the-art STEM curriculum meticulously developed to align with the latest international trends. Robotix's STEM training encompasses a diverse range of activities, including DIY projects, Maker Studio activities, robotics, and STEAM classes.

"At Robotix, we empower young minds to develop invaluable STEM and 21st-century skills through personalized and interactive learning," explains Prasad. "Our robotics and STEM kits provide hands-on experience with electronics and robotics, making science engaging and fun. Our diverse range of kits encourages youngsters to learn through play.

Link for reference: https://tinyurl.com/CV-PRO-KICKSTARTER

