Driving Innovation in HRM: Jaro Education Announces Game-Changing Alliance with Leading Institution, XLRI

News XT NETWORK, March 11: Jaro Education, a trailblazer in the education sector, is thrilled to announce a ground breaking alliance with India's oldest & one of the premier B-schools – XLRI, Xavier School of Management. This strategic partnership aims to revolutionize the landscape of Human Resource Management (HRM) education, enhancing the skills and employability of working professionals.

Jaro Education has long been dedicated to the mission of elevating professionals’ skills and empowering them with the latest, industry-relevant knowledge. The collaboration with XLRI represents a significant milestone in this journey, particularly within the HRM domain, where the demand for specialized skills and expertise is ever-evolving.

Ms Ranjita Raman, CEO of Jaro Education commented on the partnership as follows: “This partnership solidifies our commitment to staying at the forefront of education, ensuring that our programs not only remain relevant but also uphold the highest quality standards, we believe that by joining forces with XLRI, we are poised to make a lasting impact on the education sector and, more importantly, on the careers of countless professionals.”

Fr S George, S.J., Director of XLRI Jamshedpur added, “XLRI Jamshedpur is proud to embark on this transformative journey with Jaro Education. This alliance reflects our shared vision of nurturing talent and enhancing capabilities in the field of Human Resource Management. Together, we are poised to set new standards and inspire a generation of HR leaders who will drive organizational success and societal impact. This alliance underscores XLRI's commitment to fostering excellence, innovation, and relevance in professional development.”

XLRI, known for its academic excellence and innovative approach to management education, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. The collaboration with Jaro Education will leverage the strengths of both institutions to create a dynamic and comprehensive learning environment for HRM professionals.

Key Highlights of the Alliance:

Industry-Relevant Curriculum: The collaboration will ensure that the HRM programs offered are aligned with the latest industry trends and demands, providing professionals with practical, up-to-date knowledge.

Enhanced Learning Resources: Jaro Education and XLRI will combine their resources to offer a state-of-the-art learning experience, incorporating innovative teaching methods and cutting-edge technology.

Networking Opportunities: Students enrolled in the HRM programs will have the chance to connect with industry leaders, experts, and fellow professionals through networking events, workshops, and seminars.

Global Perspective: The alliance aims to provide a global perspective on HRM by integrating international best practices and case studies into the curriculum.

Jaro Education and XLRI are confident that this partnership will redefine HRM education, preparing professionals to excel in the dynamic and competitive landscape of human resources.

Eligibility

Candidates eligible for admission to the program must hold a Graduate degree (10+2+3 or 10+2+4) in any discipline from a recognized university. Additionally, a minimum of 24 months of work experience post-completion of Graduation is required.

About Jaro Education

Jaro Education is India’s most trusted online higher education company. The Edtech firm has been the first mover and a pioneer in the executive & online education industry. It was founded in 2009 by Dr Sanjay Salunkhe, has been profit-making since its inception, and is self-funded. The company has been awarded as India's most trusted online higher education by Outlook Business Icon 2023, the Edtech Leadership award, and the National Best Employer accolade by the World HRD Congress in March 2022. With its strong domain expertise and insight into executive education, Jaro Education has transformed the careers of over 3 lakh professionals in the last 14+ years through its 23+ learning centers across India. The company aims to nurture entrepreneurs & working professionals from entry-level to C-Suite level in every field and industry by offering executive education programs that cater to their requirements. Having been recognized for changing the online education landscape in India, Jaro Education provides more than 150+ management, technology, and techno-functional programs in collaboration with top reputed institutes. They facilitate the development of leadership and technology-based online programs for many leading Indian and global institutes including Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Institute for Data, Systems, and Society (MIT IDSS), The Wharton Interactive (an initiative of The Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania), Rotman School of Management (University of Toronto), IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Mumbai, IIM Indore, IIM Tiruchirappalli, IIT Madras Pravartak, CEP – IIT Delhi, E&ICT – IIT Guwahati, Symbiosis International University (SSODL), and others.

About XLRI

XLRI, the oldest B-school in India, was founded in 1949 by a few visionary Jesuit Fathers to bring a change in the economy and society at large. The institute always strives to be a management school with a difference. The pursuit of academic excellence and fostering whole-person integral growth of students has been the hallmark of XLRI for over six decades.

XLRI VIL presents the Postgraduate Certification in Human Resource Management (PGCHRM), catering to practicing managers and entrepreneurs with a keen interest in advancing their skills in HRM. This AICTE-approved program is meticulously designed to empower HR professionals with the expertise needed to navigate contemporary challenges in talent acquisition, retention, and the cultivation of a conducive organizational culture for growth. The curriculum encompasses a blend of lecture series, case methods, group projects, individual assignments, and on-campus visits. Aimed at providing a comprehensive understanding of managing human resources in dynamic and success-oriented organizations, the program aims to transform participants into empathetic leaders and effective team players.

