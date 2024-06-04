Driving Positive Change: Arahas Joins AIM Global in Shaping the Future of AI in Industry

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 4: Arahas has joined AIM Global, the Global Alliance on Artificial Intelligence for Industry and Manufacturing. This strategic collaboration reflects our commitment to advancing the safe, sustainable, and inclusive use of AI in industry and manufacturing.

Guided by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), AIM Global promotes the responsible development and deployment of AI and frontier technologies. Aligned with the UN Secretary-General's Our Common Agenda, AIM Global shapes a digital future that is open, secure, and beneficial to all.

AI technologies are transforming industry and manufacturing, offering unprecedented opportunities for increased efficiency, productivity, and sustainability. However, the adoption of these technologies also brings ethical considerations, privacy concerns, and the imperative for inclusivity. As a new member, Arahas is excited to contribute to AIM Global's mission of unlocking the full potential of AI for the industry.

Arahas is a next-generation Geo-AI company specializing in innovative and sustainable solutions. Leveraging advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and geographic information systems (GIS), Arahas drives efficiency, productivity, and sustainability across various sectors, with a significant focus on the manufacturing industry and allied services.

Arahas is excited to join UNIDO's AIM Global initiative, a community of forward-thinking partners working together to harness the responsible potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Our GeoAI solutions empower industries to achieve operational excellence, reduce costs, and operate sustainably. We look forward to collaborative opportunities, developing innovative solutions, and sharing a vision for the ethical and effective application of AI on this exciting journey" said Saurabh Rai, CEO of Arahas

GeoAI is a transformative tool for manufacturers at every stage of value chain:

* Streamlined Supply Chains: AI analyzes GIS data to optimize routes, manage inventory, and predict demand, reducing costs and boosting efficiency.

* Sustainable Site Selection: GeoAI identifies optimal plant locations, minimizing environmental impact and promoting eco-friendly practices.

* Predictive Maintenance & Energy Management: The integration of GIS and AI ensures optimal equipment performance, reduces downtime, and optimizes energy usage.

* Enhanced Risk Management, Compliance & Safety: GeoAI creates hazard maps and utilizes AI for risk prediction, enabling proactive emergency response planning and improved ESG compliance.

Through these innovative applications, Arahas is revolutionizing the manufacturing industry, making it more efficient, sustainable, and resilient.

AIM Global fosters collaboration for responsible AI in industry and manufacturing. The alliance focuses on research, skills development, ethical guidelines, and policy recommendations to address challenges and opportunities in the evolving AI landscape.

For those interested in learning more about AIM Global, please visit the website at: http://aim.unido.org

