DrStore turns 10: From India's first healthcare GPO to a MedTech innovator shaping the future of metabolic health

New Delhi [India], August 8: DrStore, a homegrown healthtech company, marks its 10th anniversary today with a bold new focus on technology-driven innovation in chronic and metabolic health management.

Founded in 2015 as India's first healthcare Group Purchasing Organization (GPO), DrStore began with a mission to streamline medical procurement and healthcare delivery across institutions. Over the past decade, the company has evolved from being a B2B supply chain player to becoming a trusted partner in real-time and continuous vital monitoring using smart medical devices.

"The last 10 years have been about building the foundation navigating operational challenges, serving frontline care teams, and understanding India's healthcare delivery gaps from the ground up," said Neeraj Katare, CEO and co-founder of DrStore. "We're proud of what we've built, but the real journey the innovation-led one begins now."

DrStore's position as a medtech innovator was carved in stone with the launch of Tracky CGM India's first Bluetooth-enabled continuous glucose monitor. The product marked a major inflection point, not only for the company but also for India's digital health ecosystem, offering real-time metabolic insights to both consumers and clinicians.

At the core of this vision is the company's ambition to build devices and technologies that offer real-time insights into metabolic and cardiac health powered with AI to deliver connected intelligence and empower caregivers to make informed treatment decisions.

"We are building a tech-first healthcare company not just connected devices, but intelligent infrastructure," said Katare. "Our R&D is focused on integrating AI models that can detect trends, predict deterioration, and support clinical decisions, all in real time. The future of care isn't episodic it's continuous, data-led, and hyper-personalized. That's what we're engineering."

DrStore has built a connected ecosystem of smart home monitoring devices and professional diagnostic tools including ambulatory blood pressure monitors for cardiovascular care deployed across millions of homes through partners such as corporates, wellness programs, and caregiving platforms.

This is powered by an AI-enabled tech layer that allows doctors to access and interpret real-time vitals remotely, transforming raw data into clinical insights. Currently active in 25,000+ pincodes, DrStore is now looking to take its indigenous technologies global, with partnerships across North America, Southeast Asia, and other emerging markets.

The timing of this innovation push is critical. India is witnessing an unprecedented rise in lifestyle-related diseases with an estimated 1 in 4 adults living with hypertension and nearly 1 in 10 with diabetes, a large percentage of which remain undiagnosed. DrStore believes solving this public health challenge demands a new care model proactive, real-time, and tech-enabled.

"This isn't just an anniversary it's an inflection point," Katare said. "We've been a company of many firsts. From India's first GPO to launching India's first CGM and now, to building India's first multi-biomarker patch we're driven by the belief that Indian healthcare needs more than access. It needs intelligence, precision, and innovation at scale."

As DrStore steps into its second decade, it is setting its sights beyond borders. The company is now focused on building affordable, indigenous medtech solutions for cardio-metabolic care that are not only tailored for India, but designed to make a global impact especially in underserved and emerging markets.

"We're innovating for India and beyond" said Katare. "Our mission is to build technically advanced, clinically meaningful devices here in India, and take them to global markets that need affordable, intelligent solutions for chronic care."

