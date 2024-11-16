DS Jindal Group Forms Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize the Indian GFRP Rebar Market

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 16: The DS Jindal Group, a prominent name in the steel and plastic pipe industry, has entered the Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) rebar market under its brand, "Flujo". This initiative, spearheaded by Managing Director Sahil Jindal, is poised to transform the Indian construction landscape by offering an advanced, non-corrosive alternative to TMT rebars. Supported by Director Pratik Jindal and bolstered by a strategic partnership with Konstantin Gorchakov, an experienced international entrepreneur and General Partner at Blue Stones PE, this venture leverages cutting-edge technology and manufacturing expertise to bring high-quality GFRP rebars to the Indian market.

Through this alliance, DS Jindal Group has secured access to state-of-the-art machinery and production technologies, ensuring Flujo products are of the highest quality. The collaboration also entails knowledge transfer, workforce training, and full engineering support, empowering DS Jindal Group to meet global standards across its facilities. By 2026, the Group plans to establish 12 production units, positioning itself as a key player in the Indian GFRP rebar market and marking a significant step toward sustainable construction practices in India.

"With our experience, technical know-how, and clear vision, DS Jindal Group is set to revolutionize the construction industry with Flujo GFRP rebars," said Sahil Jindal. "We are excited to offer an advanced solution that tackles modern construction challenges head-on."

Konstantin Gorchakov echoed this sentiment, stating, "Partnering with DS Jindal Group allows us to bring advanced Russian technologies to India, helping set a new standard in sustainable, cost-effective construction."

The DS Jindal Group's first production unit is already operational in North India, with expansions planned in South and Northeast India by year-end. This expansion, alongside an aggressive R&D focus, aims to make GFRP rebars more affordable and environmentally friendly, aligning with global sustainability trends. The Group's goal is to secure the largest market share of GFRP rebars in India by 2030.

GFRP Rebars: A Game-Changer for Indian Construction

GFRP rebars are proving to be a critical component in modern construction due to their non-corrosive properties, making them ideal for coastal and water-exposed infrastructure. Lightweight and strong, these rebars reduce transportation and installation costs while ensuring structural integrity and longevity. As a sustainable alternative to steel, GFRP rebars from Flujo offer a long-lasting solution for India's ambitious infrastructure goals.

