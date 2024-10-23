Dual Recognition in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) for HDFC Life by Avtar and Seramount

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: HDFC Life, one of India's leading insurers, has been recognised by Avtar and Seramount among the Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI). This accolade celebrates companies that create supportive ecosystems for women, and HDFC Life was honoured among 12 companies in the BFSI sector.

Additionally, HDFC Life has also received the 'Exemplars of Inclusion' recognition in the Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI), which highlights organisations that excel in fostering inclusion for not only women but also people with disabilities (PwD), the LGBTQ+ community, and diverse generations and cultures.

These accolades underscore the importance of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) within the culture of HDFC Life as an organisation. The Company believes in equal opportunities for all and constantly strives to create and sustain an environment of equality, addressing challenges and initiating efforts that encourage individuals to express themselves freely, grow and showcase their abilities in their respective domains.

Vibhash Naik - Chief Human Resources Officer, HDFC Life, stated "We are honoured with the dual recognition. These accolades are a testament to our organisational culture of Excellence, People Engagement, Integrity, Customer Centricity, and Collaboration. We believe that our employees make us what we are. Their happiness and growth contribute to our growth as an organisation. We remain true to our motto of 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo' both in what we offer to customers and in how we support our employees."

