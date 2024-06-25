Dubai to Host Prestigious World Leaders Awards Event

PNN

Dubai [UAE], June 25: The Business Forum has announced that it will host the highly anticipated World Leaders Awards Event on June 29-30, 2024, at the Jafza One Convention Centre in Dubai. This event, held under the patronage of the Office of H.H. Sheikh Abdulhakim Obaid Suhail Buti Al Maktoum, is set to attract global leaders, innovators, and influencers to celebrate and honor excellence across various industries.

Event Overview:

The World Leaders Awards Event is poised to be a landmark gathering, with over 15,000 visitors expected to attend. The event team manages confirmations to ensure a seamless experience for all participants. Among the highlights are 150 esteemed speakers, including global thought leaders and industry experts, who will share their insights and knowledge.

With more than 100 media partners, the event promises extensive coverage and visibility. Additionally, over 5,000 investors will be in attendance, offering unique opportunities to connect with innovative ventures and promising startups.

Global Participation:

Representatives from 75 countries will be part of this prestigious event, including notable nations such as Afghanistan, Algeria, Argentina, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Nigeria, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Diverse Industry Representation:

The event will encompass a wide range of industries, including:

* Agriculture

* Automotive

* Aviation

* Construction

* Finance

* Healthcare

* IT

* Lifestyle

* Real Estate

* Tourism

* Manufacturing

* Smart Cities

* Education

* Entertainment

Sponsorship Opportunities:

The World Leaders Awards Event offers a variety of sponsorship packages to maximize brand exposure and engagement, including:

* Title Sponsor

* Flag Sponsor (Country-wise)

* Prime Sponsor

* Exhibitor

* Start-Up Sponsor

* Networking Lounge Sponsor

* Technology Partner Sponsor

* VIP Hospitality Sponsor

* Media Partner Sponsor

* Community Engagement Sponsor

Award Categories:

The awards will recognize achievements in several categories, such as:

* Business Leader of the Year

* Excellence in Corporate Innovation

* Global Business Impact Award

* Leadership in Sustainability

* Strategic Vision Award

* Business Transformation Excellence

* Lifetime Achievement in Business Leadership

* Innovation Excellence Award

* Sustainable Leadership Award

* Digital Transformation Pioneer

* Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Champion

* Entrepreneurial Excellence Award

* Global Market Expansion Leadership

* Visionary Leadership in Technology

* Corporate Citizenship Award

* Start-Up Innovation Award

* Employee Empowerment Award

* Customer Centric Leadership

* Excellence in Leadership Development Programs

Abu Hateem Dr. Munir Ahmed, Group CEO of The Business Forum, expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, "This event is a unique opportunity to bring together global leaders and innovators to share insights and celebrate excellence. We are committed to creating an impactful experience for all participants."

Director of Finance, Dr. Khaja Abdul Mutalib (Imran) added, "The World Leaders Awards Event is not just a celebration but a platform for fostering collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth across industries."

Emily Mogano, Business Development Manager, stated, "The Business Forum is pivotal in fostering global trade, and positioning the UAE as a business hub will further enhance and expand friendly exchanges and cooperation between countries."

For more information and updates, please visit www.thebizforum.com or contact the event team at contact@thebizforum.com.

The Business Forum is a leading platform dedicated to fostering business innovation, leadership, and collaboration. Its events and initiatives aim to connect industry leaders and promote sustainable development worldwide.

