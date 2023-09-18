Dynamo Electric launched its new E-bike range in India

Greater Noida [India], September 18: There has been a sudden shift towards EV technology in recent times. India aspires to achieve 100% electric commuting by the year 2030. To Contribute to the country’s shift and become a trusted EV brand with a Global presence, Dynamo Electric has launched its latest low & high-speed models of E-bikes in India. The 6 main models which are launched are Infinity, Alpha, Smiley, Rx1, Rx4, and Vx1 in the exhibition.

The company has showcased these new products today at EV India Expo 2023 in India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. These models are served as multipurpose, cost-effective and attractive colours products. These eco-friendly vehicles are available with additional accessories, such as Bluetooth speakers, an anti-theft alarm, a USB charging port, and a central locking system. Our products are powered by our in-house battery system, thereby providing cost-effectiveness to riders, especially for last-mile deliveries. The high-speed RTO registered models are RX1 and RX4 max speed of 65 KMH with fast charging lithium battery power of 2- 3 KW. The ex-showroom price is Rs. 82,000/- and 99,000/- respectively.

The new range models in low speed are Alpha, smiley, Infinity, and VX1 have a range per charge up to 200 KM with a Charging time of 3 to 4 hours and lithium-ion battery power of 2-3 KW And Tyre size is 10 & 12 Inches for smooth movement, vehicles are now available at the company’s dealership with ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 55000/- These models have main features like fireproof batteries, swappable batteries, smart BMS, GPS, IOT technology.

Shanker Gupta, director of Dynamo Electric, mentioned that all these products are methodically designed to meet the demand for high-speed and multi-purpose two-wheelers. The company is grateful to its network of dealers, distributors, and customers for their firm support as we continue our journey to revolutionize the automotive sector like never before. Our journey has been electrified by an unparalleled sales performance that has set new benchmarks in the electric 2-wheeler vehicle industry. We currently have dealers & distributors all over India and nearby countries. We are continuously Expanding our dealer’s network in other cities & states.

All Product ranges are manufactured at Dynamo Electric’s units located in Ghaziabad and Mumbai. Dynamo Electric Pvt Ltd is an EV 2-wheelers Manufacturer Company established in 2021 with a mission to create 2-wheelers that can drive our present towards a sustainable future. Dynamo Electric now operating throughout Pan-India with 175+ dealers and distributors. DYNAMO is a viable product line that promises to revolutionize the Indian Automotive Market completely with its class technology, a promise of a class-leading driving range, and top-of-the-line features to keep you in line with the moving times. To top it all up, DYNAMO plans to develop a dealer, service and charging network around the country to make it a viable switch for the masses from gasoline to electric technology.

For more details or any query, you can contact at www.dynamoindia.com

