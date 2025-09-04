E-Commerce AI Startup BiteSpeed Crosses 5000+ Brands Globally, Onboards Top Brands like Mokobara

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 4: BiteSpeed, an AI-native marketing and support platform, now powers growth for over 5,000 e-commerce brands across 50+ countries. D2C leaders like Dot&Key, Bombay Shaving Company, Mokobara, Minimalist, mCaffeine, and Zouk have adopted BiteSpeed's AI capabilities to personalise their customer journeys on WhatsApp, Email, Instagram DM, and SMS. From recovering abandoned carts and sending order updates to re-engaging dormant shoppers, BiteSpeed helps e-commerce teams drive conversions through personalised AI interventionsall from one platform.

Vinayak Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of BiteSpeed, commented: "Crossing 5,000 brands across the UK, India, the Middle East, Australia, and South Africa shows that fast-growing e-commerce teams need a single platform purpose-built for AI. We're now focused on deepening our presence in these regions and launching new AI features that help our clients scale faster without the hassle of managing multiple tools."

Nikhilendra, Lead CRM at Mokobara, added: "Working with BiteSpeed has been a game-changer for us at Mokobara. We're really happy with how they've stepped up every time we've thrown an idea their way, tweaking and improving their AI-powered tool to fit exactly what we need. The AI-driven integration they built for our retail stores right alongside Shopify made our omnichannel campaigns and customer journeys so much smoother and more connected. The team has been super supportive too, listening and executing new AI feature requests without any hassle, which has helped us become more efficient in our CRM strategy."

BiteSpeed has recently launched a set of website conversion tools designed to help brands unlock more revenue directly from their storefronts. These include AI-personalised pop-ups, dynamic bars, and behavioural triggers tailored to user actions. The company is also preparing to roll out AI Voice Agents that help convert abandoned carts and provide instant, human-like customer support. This will empower e-commerce brands to manage high-volume conversations while driving real-time conversions at scale.

These new capabilities build on BiteSpeed's core AI automation suite, moving it closer to a central platform that reduces reliance on multiple tools while helping brands boost retention, drive conversions, and streamline support. In today's fiercely competitive e-commerce market, AI-native tools like BiteSpeed are indispensable for e-commerce brands to stand out and stay ahead.

