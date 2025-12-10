E-commerce major Amazon to invest over $35 billion in India through 2030

New Delhi, Dec 10 US e-commerce major Amazon on Wednesday announced to invest more than $35 billion across all its businesses in India through 2030.

The US-headquartered company plans to spread this investment across what it calls its three strategic pillars -- AI-driven digitisation, export growth, and job creation -- besides business expansion.

“These investments are strategically aligned with India’s national priorities and will focus on expanding AI capabilities, enhancing logistics infrastructure, supporting small business growth and creating jobs,” said the company at ‘Smbhav’, the company’s annual summit for MSMEs.

“We are humbled to have been a part of India’s digital transformation journey over the past 15 years, with Amazon’s growth in India perfectly aligned with the vision of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat,” said Amit Agarwal, Senior VP Emerging Markets at Amazon.

Amazon had invested at scale in growing the physical and digital infrastructure for small businesses in India, creating millions of jobs, and taking Made-in-India global.

“Looking ahead, we’re excited to continue being a catalyst for India’s growth, as we democratise access to AI for millions of Indians, create 1 million job opportunities, and quadruple cumulative e-commerce exports enabled to $80 billion by 2030,” he mentioned.

The company is also looking to deliver “AI benefits to 14 million small businesses and hundreds of millions of shoppers”. In addition, it plans to provide AI education and career exploration opportunities to 4 million government school students.

With the latest committed investment, Amazon wants to further accelerate digital transformation, strengthen infrastructure, and support innovation across the country, according to a company statement.

The company also launched ‘Accelerate Exports’, a manufacturing-focused initiative designed to connect digital entrepreneurs with manufacturers.

During the earlier edition of ‘Smbhav’ last year, Amazon had outlined its export goals of $80 billion by 2030.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor