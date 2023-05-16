e-con Systems Secures INR 100 Crores in Funding for Global Expansion

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 16 (ANI/PNN): e-con Systems, a leading Make in India embedded vision products and solutions company, has announced securing more than INR 100 crores (USD 13M) in funding for expanding its operations in the US and other countries. The investment comes from GR 2022 Holdings Inc, headed by Radhakrishnan Gurusamy.

The funding will be utilized for e-con System's growth plans, including investment in building contemporary and state-of-the-art facilities for imaging, Autonomous Mobile Robots, Autonomous shopping, and Cellular and Molecular Imaging Core Laboratory.

Founded by Ashok Babu Kunjukannan, Harishankkar Subramanyam, and Maharajan Veerabahu in 2003, e-con Systems partners with key sensor makers like Sony, Onsemi, and Omnivision, and lens makers like Commonlands and Corning, and ISP partners like NVIDIA and Socionext. It also collaborates with Host Platform providers like NVIDIA, NXP, Qualcomm, and others.

The company aims to consolidate its position as a world leader in embedded vision products and solutions and increase its revenue threefold in the next four years. The funding will help the company to speed up and boost its growth in the embedded vision market.

e-con Systems' co-founder and vice-president Maharajan Veerabahu, said, "We are excited to receive this investment from GR 2022 Holdings Inc, which will help us accelerate our growth plans and strengthen our position as a world leader in embedded vision products and solutions."

Ashok Babu Kunjukkannan, Co-Founder & President of e-con Systems said "We are pleased to announce our recent funding from GR2022 Holdings Inc, which will significantly enhance our growth trajectory and bolster our ability to drive innovation in the embedded vision market. We are committed to harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology to enable machines to perceive and comprehend the world around them. With the support of our talented team of engineers and our unwavering commitment to excellence, we are confident in our ability to maintain our position as a leading global provider of embedded vision products and solutions."

Speaking about the funding, Radhakrishnan Gurusamy of GR 2022 Holdings Inc, said, "e-con Systems is a company with an amazing team of engineers and products that are used by leading companies worldwide. The company has a strong culture of innovation that has enabled them to be at the forefront of the latest cutting-edge technology. Market tailwinds supporting the applications of AI and automation to hardware products and rapid growth of embedded vision, e-con Systems is well poised for exponential growth in the coming future."

EY acted as the exclusive advisor for e-con Systems on the transaction.

Karthik H, Partner at EY, who acted as the exclusive advisor for the transaction, had this to say about e-con Systems and their success: "Econ Systems has a great team that is passionate about embedded vision cameras. Operating at the intersection of AI and Embedded Vision, they invested in the segment ahead of the curve and are now witnessing rapid growth with machines across industries becoming smarter and autonomous. Continued investment in R&D keeps them ahead of the pack and the funding will enable them to build on their leadership position in the segment."

